Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 61st season of the Duleep Trophy scheduled from Thursday, September 5 to September 22, 2024. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rural Development Trust Stadium "A" & “B” in Anantapur are the three host venues for the upcoming tournament.

South Zone were the defending champions of the 2023 edition after defeating West Zone by 75 runs.

The upcoming first-class cricket tournament will feature four teams—India A, B, C, and D, marking a departure from the recent zonal format. Each team will play three matches in a single round-robin format, resulting in a total of six matches throughout the tournament. There will be no knockout stages, and the team that tops the points table after all three matches will be declared the winner.

Trending

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain of India A, with notable players like KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, and Kuldeep Yadav included in the squad. India B, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, features key players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (as wicketkeeper), and Washington Sundar.

Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will miss the first round of the upcoming Duleep Trophy due to illness. They are not expected to recover in time for the start of the tournament.

Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja has been released from the India B squad for undisclosed reasons, according to the BCCI. The participation of Nitish Reddy in Team B is pending a fitness assessment.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India C, joined by players like Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, and Baba Indrajith. Gaurav Yadav has been named as Malik's replacement in Team C. Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav sustained a hand injury during last week's pre-season match for Mumbai at the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.

Shreyas lyer will be the captain of India D along with the likes of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Devdutt Padikkal. Tushar Deshpande will assist to the bowling department.

On that note let’s take a look at the Duleep Trophy 2024 schedule & match timings:

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Round 1, Thursday, September 05 - Sunday, 08

India A vs India B, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 09:30 AM

India C vs India D, Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur - 09:30 AM

Round 2, Thursday, September 12 - Sunday, 15

India A vs India D, Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur - 09:30 AM

India B vs India C, Rural Development Trust Stadium "B", Ananthapur - 09:30 AM

Round 3, Thursday, September 19 - Sunday, 22

India B vs India D, Rural Development Trust Stadium "B", Ananthapur - 09:30 AM

India A vs India C, Rural Development Trust Stadium "A", Ananthapur - 09:30 AM

Duleep Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Telecast: Sports18 Network’s TV channels

Live-Streaming: JioCinema App & Website

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full Squads

(* represents subject to fitness)

India A

Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat

India B

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk).

India C

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav*, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D

Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️