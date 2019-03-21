Dusk for Dhoni - Walking out with the World Cup is the least that this man deserves

This is 2019. The sun has probably sent out its last set of rays. During the next 3 or 4 months, the last one will hit the earth and will diminish, reflecting the aura engraved in all directions.

Dusk usually gives peace. But this dusk is different. It has emotions attached. It has sadness embedded.

MS Dhoni is in the last few months of his career. There is a glimmer of a hope that he might go on. The soul shouts – he should go on and on forever. But the mind silences the soul.

The battle between the mind and soul has not reached its destiny. However, the bells have started to ring. They are sending out tunes which echo the victory of the mind.

It will be tough without this warrior. It will be really tough. Every decade has a hero. Dhoni has been the hero for the last decade and a half.

He has uplifted the spirit. He has given hope. He has given assurance. He has given confidence. Leave aside cricket – Dhoni has been an inspiration for all walks of life. Life throws a problem statement every now and then; Dhoni has taught us how to break these challenges.

Nerve-racking victories, tall scores, and all the coveted trophies that exist in the world – do I need to pen this down? What I really need to state is that he has been a great mentor post his sign-off from the captaincy.

He has given shape to the path of the folks out there who have worked hard. Mentoring juniors is something that keeps flowing through the generations. It keeps the arsenal full. It ensures that the legacy remains intact.

Mentor, victor, leader - what a human Dhoni is. We will truly miss him.

The World Cup 2019 that's right around the corner is making us realize the fact that we will not be seeing this man again in any color – blue or yellow. All of us want him to sign off on a high. All of us want him to finish off in his legendary signature style. He deserves that.

More than the rest of the country, Dhoni deserves the World Cup. His white patch of beard reflects the intense pressure and responsibility he has been through.

My only appeal to the players would be to do it for him, because Dhoni deserves it more than anyone else in the universe. And as a Dhoni devotee, my only hope would be to see him come out and blast everything away through with his bat.

If he does that, India will win. There's no question about that.

The World Cup would be partial gratitude to this man who has defined an era. It is a dream. It is a dream to see him repeat history this summer.

It will be the moment of our lifetime – trust me.

