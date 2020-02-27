DY Patil T20 Cup 2020: Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai boys' strong show against Central Railway

Suryakumar Yadav (Credits: TOI)

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 117 off 54 balls to star in BPCL's massive win over Central Railway at the DY Patil University Ground on Thursday in the 16th edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Yadav slammed seven boundaries and 10 sixes in his knock as BPCL posted a massive 233-4 in their 20 overs during their Group B match. In their response, Central Railway could make just 160 for seven in their 20 overs to fall short by 73 runs.

Earlier in the morning at the University Ground, RBI chased down Canara Bank's total of 176 for six in their 20 overs, with five wickets and six balls to spare in a Group D match. For Canara Bank the top scorer was Abhinav Manohar (63 n.o.:28b; 1x4, 7x6). RBI's chase was fashioned by half-centuries of Kumar Deobrat (57: 39b, 5x4, 2x6) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (55: 34b, 7x4, 2x6).

At the DY Patil Stadium, meanwhile, Indian Oil was well served by Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare (48) and Suved Parker's (68 n.o.: 50b, 5x4, 2x6) 99 run second wicket stand as they chased down Mumbai Customs' total of 142 for six with five wickets to spare in a Group A match.

Later in the day in a Group B match, DY Patil B led by Srujan Athawale's blitzkrieg knock of 86 off 54 balls (8x4, 4x6) posted an impressive 202 for five in their 20 overs against Income Tax in a Group B match. In their response, despite opener Abhimanyu Chauhan's 56 (36b, 4x4, 2x6) Income Tax faltered in the chase to lose by 77 runs. For DY Patil B, all-rounder Shashank Singh (4-14) and Harmeet Singh (3-27) starred with the ball to star in the win at the DY Patil Stadium.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil Stadium

Group A: Mumbai Customs 142-6 in 20 overs (Sachin Yadav 48, Vikrant Auti 26, Prasad Pawar 26; Amir Gani 4-15) lost to Indian Oil 143-5 in 18.4 overs (Suved Parker 68 n.o., Aditya Tare 48; Parag Khanapurkar 3-17)-by five wickets

Group B: DY Patil B 202-5 in 20 overs (Srujan Athawale 86, Manan Vohra 42, Ripal Patel 32 n.o.; Yashraj Malap 2-36, Aashay Palkar 2-56) bt Income Tax 125 in 18.4 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 56; Shashank Singh 4-14, Harmeet Singh 3-27, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 1-12, Varun Aaron 1-28)-by 77 runs

At University Ground

Group D: Canara Bank 176-6 in 20 overs (Abhinav Manohar 63 n.o., Raajoo Bhatkal 36, Md Saif 31) lost to RBI 179-5 in 19 overs (Kumar Deobrat 57, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 55, Rajesh Bishnoi Sr 26 n.o., Sayan Shekhar Mondal 24; KP Appanna 2-29)-by five wickets

Group B: BPCL 233-4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 117, Akhil Herwadkar 39, Rahul Tripathi 34, Aakarshit Gomel 30) bt Central Railway 160-7 in 20 overs (Pravin Deshetti 40; Sylvester DeSouza 3-21, Sandeep Sharma 2-30)-by 73 runs

Fixtures for 28th February (Tomorrow)

At University Ground: 11 am: Group D: Air India v Western Railway; 3.45 pm: Group A: Jain Irrigation v Indian Oil

At DY Patil Stadium: 11 am: Group C: CAG v Indian Navy; 3.45 pm: Group C: Reliance 1 v Bank of Baroda