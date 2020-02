IPL 2020 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, Fixture details & PDF download of Full Schedule [PDF Download]

IPL Trophy

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in a rematch of the 2019 IPL final between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-mentored Chennai Super Kings. The final of the tournament will also be held at the Wankhede on 24th May.

The biggest change in the IPL schedule is the removal of doubleheaders on Saturdays. All six doubleheaders in this edition of the IPL have been scheduled on Sundays. The tournament is six days lengthier as compared to IPL 2019 and will go on for 50 days, with the league phase ending on May 17 and the final taking place on 24th May.

The PDF for the full IPL schedule can be downloaded here.

Full IPL Schedule

March 29, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

March 30, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Delhi

March 31, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 1, Wednesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 2, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 3, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 4, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 5, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4:00 PM in Mumbai

April 5, Sunday: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati

April 6, Monday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 7, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 8, Wednesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 9, Thursday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati

April 10, Friday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 11, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 12, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 4:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 12, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 13, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 14, Tuesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 15, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 16, Thursday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 17, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 18, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 19, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Delhi

April 19, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 20, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 21, Tuesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 22, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 23, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 24, Friday: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 25, Saturday: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 26, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Mohali

April 26, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 27, Monday: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 28, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

April 29, Wednesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 30, Thursday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 1, Friday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 2, Saturday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 3, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 4:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 3, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Delhi

MAY 4, Monday: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

May 5, Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 6, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Delhi

May 7, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Chennai

MAY 8, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Mohali

May 9, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 10, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 4:00 PM in Chennai

May 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 11, Monday: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

May 12, Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 13, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Delhi

MAY 14, Thursday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 15, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 16, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Mohali

May 17, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 18, Monday: Qualifier 1 - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 19, Tuesday: Eliminator - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 20, Wednesday: Qualifier 2 - 8:00 PM in Chennai

May 24, Sunday: Final - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

Team-Wise Full Schedule

Mumbai Indians

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 29th March)

Match 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad, 1st April)

Match 3: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Mumbai, 5th April)

Match 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (Mohali, 8th April)

Match 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (Kolkata 12th April)

Match 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai, 15th April)

Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab (Mumbai, 20th April)

Match 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 24th April)

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai, 28th April)

Match 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 1st May)

Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 6th May)

Match 12: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai, 9th May)

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 11th May)

Match 14 :Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (Bengaluru, 17th May)

Delhi Capitals

Match 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Delhi, 30 March)

Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals (Kolkata, 3rd April)

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals (Guwahati, 5th April)

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Delhi, 10th April)

Match 5: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Delhi, 13th April)

Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 19th April)

Match 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals (Bangalore, 22nd April)

Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 26th April)

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 1st May)

Match 10: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Delhi, 3rd May)

Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 6th May)

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 10th May)

Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 13th May)

Match 14: Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals (Mohali, 16th May)

Kings XI Punjab

Match 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Delhi, 30th March)

Match 2: Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mohali, 4th April)

Match 3: Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians (Mohali, 8th April)

Match 4: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab (Chennai, 11th April)

Match 5: Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Mohali, 14th April)

Match 6: Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings (Mohali, 17th April)

Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab (Mumbai, 20th April)

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab (Kolkata, 23rd April)

Match 9: Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Mohali, 26th April)

Match 10: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Jaipur, 29th April)

Match 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab (Bengaluru, 3rd May)

Match 12: Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mohali, 8th May)

Match 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab (Hyderabad, 12th May)

Match 14: Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals (Mohali, 16th May)

Chennai Super Kings

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 29th March)

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 2nd April)

Match 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata, 6th April)

Match 4: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab (Chennai, 11th April)

Match 5: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Delhi, 13th April)

Match 6: Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings (Mohali, 17th April)

Match 7: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai, 19th April)

Match 8: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 24th April)

Match 9: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai, 27th April)

Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings (Hyderabad, 30th April)

Match 11: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur, 4th May)

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, 7th May)

Match 13: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 10th May)

Match 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 14th May)

Rajathan Royals

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 2nd April)

Match 2: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals (Guwahati, 5th April)

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati, 9th April)

Match 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 12th April)

Match 5: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai, 15th April)

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru, 18th April)

Match 7: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Jaipur, 21st April)

Match 8: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Jaipur, 25th April)

Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Jaipur, 29th April)

Match 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 2nd May)

Match 11: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur, 4th May)

Match 12: Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mohali, 8th May)

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 11th May)

Match 14: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 13th May)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad

