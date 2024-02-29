DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

The DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). This year MCA will be hosting the 18th edition of the tournament. The tournament starts on Monday, February 26 and will conclude on Saturday, March 9.

A total of 16 teams, which are divided in four groups are going to take part in the competition. A total of 31 matches, including the playoffs are scheduled to take place this season. A lot of IPL-bound players will use this tournament to get in the rhythm before the mega event starts.

Below are the four groups:

Group A – Reliance 1, BPCL, Central Railway, Jain Irrigation

Group B – RBI, DY Patil Blue, Route Mobile, Tata Sports Club

Group C – Canara Bank, DY Patil Red, Bank of Baroda, Income Tax

Group D – CAG, Indian Oil, Nirlon Sports Club, Mumbai Customs

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: When to watch?

The opening match of the 18th edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup will witness Reliance 1 taking on BPCL. Reliance 1 are the defending champions and defeated DY Patil Group B by just one run last season.

A total of four matches will take place on a daily basis in the tournament except on the final day. The first two matches of the day will start at 11 am IST, while the remaining two matches will start at 4 pm IST.

On Saturday, March 9, both the semi-finals and the final will take place. Three venues - DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, DY Patil University Ground in Navi Mumbai, and DY Patil Stadium in Talegaon will host all the 31 matches of the season.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Where to watch?

The DY Patil T20 Cup will be home for some of the biggest names in Indian cricket at this point. Most of the players will participate in the Indian Premier League after the completion of this T20 event.

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 on JioCinema.

