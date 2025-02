DY Patil T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 19th DY Patil T20 Cup kicked off on February 24 and will run till March 5, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The tournament will feature 16 teams and a total of 31 matches, including group-stage and knockout rounds. Known for its competitive nature, the event brings together top domestic and Indian team cricketers.

Over the years, the tournament has served as a platform for emerging talents, with many players later making their mark in the IPL and international cricket. Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, and Krunal Pandya are a few of the big names in the ongoing tournament.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

DY Patil T20 Cup 2025 : Full Schedule

Saturday, February 24

Match 1 - Indian Navy vs Nirlon - DYP University Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 2 - Jain Irrigation vs Canara Bank - Reliance-Ghansoli - 2:00 PM

Match 3 - DY Patil Blue vs BPCL - DYP University Ground - 2:00 PM

Match 4 - Reliance 1 vs Central Railway - Reliance-Ghansoli - 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 25

Match 5 - Mumbai Customs vs Central Railway - DYP University Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 6 - Jain Irrigation vs Winner of B Division - DYP, Talegaon - 11:00 AM

Match 7 - Income Tax vs BPCL - DYP University Ground - 2:00 PM

Match 8 - Tata vs Route Mobile - DYP, Talegaon - 4:00 PM

Monday, February 26

Match 9 - Nirlon vs Canara Bank - DYP University Ground - 9:30 AM

Match 10 - DY Patil Blue vs Income Tax - DYP, Talegaon - 11:00 AM

Match 11 - CAG vs Central Railway - Reliance-Ghansoli - 2:00 PM

Match 12 - Route Mobile vs Take Sports - DYP University Ground - 2:00 PM

Match 13 - DY Patil Red vs Tata - DYP, Talegaon - 4:00 PM

Match 14 - Reliance 1 vs Mumbai Customs - Reliance-Ghansoli - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, February 27

Match 15 - BPCL vs CGST - DYP, Talegaon - 11:00 AM

Match 16 - Winner of B Division vs Canara Bank - DYP, Talegaon - 4:00 PM

Wednesday, February 28

Match 17 - Tata vs Take Sports - DYP University Ground - 11:00 AM

Match 18 - Reliance 1 vs CAG - DYP Stadium - 11:00 AM

Match 19 - Income Tax vs CGST - DYP University Ground - 4:00 PM

Match 20 - DY Patil Red vs Route Mobile - DYP Stadium - 4:00 PM

Friday, March 1

Match 21 - CAG vs Mumbai Customs - DYP University Ground - 11:00 AM

Match 22 - DY Patil Blue vs CGST - DYP Stadium - 11:00 AM

Match 23 - Jain Irrigation vs Nirlon - DYP University Ground - 4:00 PM

Match 24 - DY Patil Red vs Take Sports - DYP Stadium - 4:00 PM

(Playoffs schedule will be updated soon)

DY Patil T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access the live streaming of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2025 on the DY Patil Sports Academy YouTube Channel.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2025: Full squads

DY Patil Red

Abdul Samad, Krunal Pandya, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Patidar, Aman Khan, Musheer Khan, Priyam Garg, Umar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Musheer Khan, Priyam Garg.

Tata

A Ganesh, Gaurish Jadhav, Sufiyan Shaikh, Aditya Dhumal, Kevin Almeida, Sujit Nayak, Anbu, Mohit Avasthi, Vivek Shelar, Apoorva Wankhede, Siddhanth Aadhhathrao, Chetan Sakariya, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar, Sohraab Dhaliwal.

Indian Navy

Amit Shukla, Kuwar Pathak, Shubham, Anshul Gupta, Lakhan Singh, Suraj Vashishi, Arun, Mohit Ahlawat, Varun, Avinash, Mohit Rathee, Vishal Gaur, Harshvardhan, Nitin Tanwar, Kumar Pathak, Shamsher Yadav.

Nirlon

Aarya Desai, Bhupen Lalwani, Vedant Gadia, Aaryan, Hemant Bhuchade, Yash Dicholkar, Agni Chopra, Ishaan Mulchandani, Yashraj Malap, Amogh Bhatkal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Zaid Patankar, Ashok Sharma, Sourabh Singh, Badre Alam, Sujay Thakkar.

Jain Irrigation

Amit Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Shashwat Jagtap, Darshan Mangukiya, Royston Dias, Shubham Sharma, Hardik Tamore, Sachin Dhas, Suved Parkar, Jay Bista, Sairaj Patil, Madhav Tiwari, Sameer Rizvi, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Shashank Attarde.

Canara Bank

Abhinav Tiwari, G Chaitra, Pk Das, Abhishek Porel, Hardik Raj, Shreesha Achar, Aneesh KV, Mac Neil Noronha, Smaran R, C Raghu, Manvanth Kumar, Vidwath Kauerappa, Deepak Chougule, MG Naveen, G Balaji, Milind Ramesh.

DY Patil Blue

Abhigyan Kundu, Karsh Kothari, Shashank Singh, Ajay Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Yash Dhull, Anand Bias, Parikshit Valsangkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Prasidh Krishna, Ayush Badoni, Ripal Patel, Chirag Jani, Sahil Gode.

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)

Akhil Herwadkar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Sagar Udeshi, Siddharth Mhatre, Bhavya Atrey, Sahil Jadhav, Tushar Deshpande, Eknath Kerkar, Sahil Jadhav, Yaseen Saudagar, Kiran Chormale, Sandeep Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal

Reliance 1

Abhilash Shetty, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Verma, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Chauhan, Vignesh Puthur, K.L. Shrijith, PSN Raju, Yash Dabbas, Karn Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Kartik Sharma, Raj Limbani

Central Railway

Ajay Gigna, Jagdish, Salil Agharkar, Ausaf Chunawala, Kaushal Kakad, Sunil Yadav, Eshaan Goyal, Nilkanth Parab, Vidyadhar Kamat, Gandhar Bhatawdekar, Praveen Deshetti, Vinit Dhulap, Irshad, Sachin Katariya, Vishal Harsh, Ishaan Goyal, Sagar Jadhav

Mumbai Customs

Aishwarya Surve, Bachha Babu, Rakshan Reddy, Shivaji Yadav, Ajit Yadav, Balkrushna Shirke, Ravishankar Singh, Swapnil Pradhan, Akash Parkar, Harsh Tanna, Rugved More, Vikrant Auty, Ankush Jaiswal, Harsh Tawa, Sachin Wagh, Arjun Dani, Parag Khanapurkar, Sachin Yadav, Atharva Bhosle, Prasad Pawar, Sandeep Shirke

Income Tax

Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Pramod Chandila, Gaurav Jathar, Saurabh Dubey, Himmat Singh, Tanush Kotian, K.V Sasikant, Urvil Patel

Route Mobile

Ashutosh Sharma, Sagar Chabria, Sylvester Dsouza, Atharva Kale, Saksham Jha, Upendra Yadav, Dhrumil Matkar, Shafeequddin, Mannu Kumar, Shams Mulani, Mohit Redkar, Sidak Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Siddharth Akre

CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India)

Abdul Basith, Kanishk Seth, Sanvir Singh, Vedanth Bharadwaj, Ajay Kookna, Kartikeya Kak, Sharath B.R, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Akhil Scaria, Maninder Singh, Shubham Arora, Writik Chatterjee, Arsalan Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shubham Singh, Youraj Singh, Bhavesh Pate, Pulak Das, Suchith J, Imtiaz Ahmed, Rahul Buddhi, Varun Lavande

Take Sports

Atul, Rajwinder Singh, Dinesh, Ravi Teja, Hunny, Santosh Shiv, Kannan P, Sasi, Karthick Saran, Thanarai Selwan, Rajesh Kanan, Viju Arul

CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax)

Ajinkya Patil, Ninad Kadam, Vinay Kunwar, Alim Shaikh, Rohan Marwaha, Yash Chavan, Deepak Shetty, Sagar Mishra, Yogesh Dongre, Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Karan Vasshodia, Shreeraj Gharat, Nadeem Shaikh, Tahir Bhat

