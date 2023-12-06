East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Africa Cricket Association is all set to host the East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers, starting on December 6, Wednesday. Willowmoore Park in Benoni will host all the games of the competition.

A total of seven teams will take part in the campaign namely Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Rwanda, and Ghana. Group A consists of Gambia, Ghana, and Rwanda while Group B includes Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, and Sierra Leone.

Each team will play three games in the group stage with the top two teams from Group A and Group B making it to the ACA Africa T20 Cup 2023. Botswana, Malawi, and Mozambique have already qualified for the event after securing the top three spots in the Southern Africa Cup in June 2023.

A total of eight teams will take part in the second edition of the ACA Africa T20 Cup. Uganda won the inaugural season after defeating Tanzania in the grand finale in September 2022. Uganda will have direct qualification for the second season.

The Northern Africa Cup was supposed to take place in June 2023 with the East Africa Cup scheduled in July 2023. However, both events are eventually combined into a single campaign named East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers, which has been postponed to December 2023.

East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, December 6

Cameroon vs Kenya, 5pm

Thursday, December 7

Cameroon vs Mali, 12.30pm

Kenya vs Sierra Leone, 5pm

Friday, December 8

Gambia vs Rwanda, 12.30pm

Kenya vs Mali, 5pm

Saturday, December 9

Ghana vs Rwanda, 12.30pm

Mali vs Sierra Leone, 5pm

Sunday, December 10

Gambia vs Ghana, 12.30pm

Cameroon vs Sierra Leone, 5pm

East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live streaming and live broadcast of East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers 2023 for fans in India.

East-West Africa Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Squads

Cameroon

Julien Abega (c), Idriss Tchakou (vc, wk), Protais Abanda, Roland Amah, Abdoulaye Aminou (wk), Roger Atangana, Alexis Balla, Veron Bomnyuy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, Dipita Loic, Appolinaire Mengoumou, Narcisse Ndouteng, Alain Toube (wk), Bruno Toube.

Gambia

Ousman Bah (wk), Modou Bojang, Aniru Conteh, Frank Campbell, Peter Campbell (wk), Andre Jarju, Musa Jobarteh, Abubacarr Kuyateh, Muhammed Manga, Gabriel Riley, Mustapha Suwareh, Fallou Thorpe, Ismaila Tamba, Ousman Touray.

Ghana

Samson Awiah (c), Daniel Anefie, Kelvin Awala, Michael Aboagye, Paul Ayoloyine, Godfred Bakiweyem, Kofi Bagabena, Rexford Bakum, Richmoond Baaleri, Thomas Bakiweyem (wk), Obed Harvey, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Sayed Aqeel, Israr Alex, Osei Aziz, Sualley Joseph, Kwame Theodore (wk), James Vifah.

Kenya

Lucas Oluoch (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim (wk), Francis Muia, Mutua Gerard, Muthui Shem, Ngoche Collins, Obuya Nelson Odhiambo, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Sukhdeep Singh (wk).

Sierra Leone

George Ngegba (c), Chernoh Bah, John Bangura (wk), Raymond Coker, Samuel Conteh, Abass Gbla, Yegbeh Jalloh (wk), Ibrahim Kamara, Miniru Kpaka, Lansana Lamin, John Lassayo, George Sesay, Ibrahim Sesay, Alusine Turay.