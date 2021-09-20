After New Zealand, England call off Pakistan tour due to security concerns

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has called off the upcoming white-ball tour of the men's and women's teams to Pakistan.

While the England's men's team were scheduled to tour Pakistan for a couple of T20Is between October 14 and 15, the women's team was set to tour the Asian country for 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs during the same period.

An official statement released by the ECB read:

"The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022. Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games."

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip," the statement added.

England Cricket @englandcricket



🇵🇰 "We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The decision comes hot on the heels of recent developments which led to the New Zealand men's team calling off their white-ball series in Pakistan due to security threats.

'We are sincerely sorry'- ECB to PCB

In a statement, the ECB stated that given the growing concerns about traveling to Pakistan coupled with the mental and physical well-being of the players, were the major reasons behind withdrawing from the tour.

The statement added:

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments."

"There is the added complexity for our Men's T20 squad. We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021."

The ECB further acknowledged the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts in bringing international cricket back to the country, besides expressing its gratitude towards the support that the latter has provided by touring the UK during Covid. The board further apologized to its Pakistani counterparts for the inconvenience.

Also Read

"We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."

The decision will come as a big blow to Pakistan cricket which is already grappling with the last-minute cancellation of the New Zealand series.

Edited by S Chowdhury