ECC T10 2021: Eliminator, Hungary vs Portugal - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Hungary will lock horns against Portugal in an eliminator game at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Friday. The loser of this clash will be knocked out of the ECC. Hungary finished third in the points table, with six points to their name. They won three of eight games played.

Portugal, meanwhile, finished in fourth spot with four points. They have won only two games, and need to put up a better performance against Hungary. Both sides met each other twice in the league phase, with Hungary winning both games.

Match Details

Match: Hungary vs Portugal Eliminator, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021.

Date and Time: September 24th 2021, Friday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama, Spain on Friday is expected to range between 17 to 25 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There have been high-scoring games so far, so expect another one on finals day.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary

Hungary have lost their last three games, and need to bounce back. Everyone needs to fire in unison to help the team come out on top against Portugal in the eliminator.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas.

Portugal

Portugal have won their last two games, and will be riding with confidence. They will be eager to continue that momentum in the knockout stage as well.

Playing XI: Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (wk), Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman.

Match Prediction

Hungary and Portugal face off in the eliminator of the ECC. Both sides need to be at their very best to stay alive in the competition. Portugal have momentum behind them, so expect them to come out on top against Hungary on Friday.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav