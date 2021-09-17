ECC T10 2021 Eliminator: Norway vs Sweden - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021 will see Norway face Sweden at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. Both sides finished the group stage with nine points to their name and the loser of this game will be knocked out of the competition.

Norway didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament but have turned the tables around in recent matches. They are on a four-match winning streak and are riding high on confidence. In their last group game, they defeated Luxembourg comprehensively.

Luxembourg won the toss and opted to bat but the decision backfired. The Norway bowlers were fantastic as they knocked over Luxembourg for 72. Ali Tafseer picked up three wickets for the Norwegians.

Openers Raza Iqbal and Khizer Ahmed got off to a flying start as Norway chased the total down in the sixth over. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum going and be at their best against Sweden in the Eliminator.

Sweden, on the other hand, got off to a winning start in the competition but lost their way in the middle phase of the tournament. They have bounced back in their last two games and will be eager to perform in the same way in the Eliminator. Their last group game was against Belgium and it was a closely fought contest.

Batting first, Belgium posted a mammoth 149 on the board, losing four wickets. Azam Khalil was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets. The Swedish batsmen then stepped up. Sensational knocks from Imal Zuwak and Sami Rahmani helped Sweden chase down the total with five balls to spare. Zuwak and Rahmani remained unbeaten on 61 and 32 respectively to seal the game for Sweden.

Match Details

Match: Norway vs Sweden, Eliminator, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 17, 2021, Friday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

The weather in Cartama in Spain on Friday is expected to be warm and sunny. The temperatures will range between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on match day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is very good for batting. Batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen some high-scoring games so far in the competition and expect another one on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Norway

Norway have been on a roll in recent matches. The batting heavy side relies heavily on their batsmen. Khizer Ahmed and Raza Iqbal have done the bulk of the scoring and will need to step up in the knockout stages of the tournament as well.

Playing XI: Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Waqas Ahmed, Prithvi Bhart, Vinay Ravi.

Sweden

Sweden have changed their fortunes in the past few games and will be eager to keep the winning momentum going. Rahel Khan has been very good with the bat whereas Azam Khalil has been the top-wicket taker in the tournament. Everyone needs to fire in unison for the side to come out on top against Norway in the Eliminator.

Playing XI: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Imal Zuwak, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Zabi Zahid, Ismaeel Zia, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami.

Match Prediction

Both Norway and Sweden have changed their fortunes in the past few games. Both sides arrive to contest the Eliminator with a win under their belt. It will be an exciting contest as both sides are heavily dependent on their batsmen. Norway have been on a roll in recent times and as a result, we expect them to come out on top against Sweden.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra