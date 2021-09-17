ECC T10 2021: Final, Belgium vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Belgium lock horns with Spain at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain in the final of the European Cricket Championship T10 Group A tournament 2021. Both sides have looked very good in the competition so far and it promises to be a cracking final.

Belgium have taken the shortest route of reaching the summit clash. They defeated Spain comprehensively in Qualifier 1. Belgium will be looking to repeat their performance in the final and emerge as the winners of Group A.

Belgium won the toss and opted to field against Spain. The bowlers bowled nice lines and lengths upfront as they didn’t allow the Spanish batsmen to get going.

Eventually, Spain managed to put 113 on the board, losing four wickets. Shagharai Shefat picked up two wickets. The Belgium openers in Muneeb Muhammad and Ali Raza started brilliantly and helped them chase down the target with nine balls to spare. They won the game by six wickets and entered the final.

Spain, on the other hand, had to play Sweden in the second qualifier after their loss to Belgium. It was a much-improved performance from the hosts as they defeated Sweden by 13 runs to reach the final and will once again face Belgium.

After being put in to bat, Spain didn’t have the best of starts as both openers were dismissed early in the innings. Hamza Saleem walked in at 4 and played a fantastic knock as he remained unbeaten on 65 off just 28 balls. He was well-supported by Asjad Butt (30), which helped them post 134 on the board.

The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Swedish side to 121, winning the game by 13 runs. They will face Belgium in the final and will be eager to put their best foot forward.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Spain, Final Group A, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 17th 2021, Friday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Cartama on Friday is expected to range between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius. It is likely to stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and the fans can expect a full game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a belter of a track. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as it stays true throughout the course of the match. We have seen high-scoring games so far in the competition and the final too should be a high-scoring one.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium have been good so far in the competition. The batting-heavy side is the first to reach the final having defeated Spain in Qualifier 1. They will aim to be at their best in the final and continue with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (wk), Mamoon Latif, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Faisal Mehmood, Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq

Spain

Spain have had a roller-coaster of rides in the competition so far. They defeated Sweden in the second qualifier to reach the final. The batting-heavy side will be hoping to play at their best and come out on top against Belgium. They likely won't tinker with the winning combination for the final.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine, Paul Hennessy, Atif Mehmood

Match prediction

Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracker of a contest. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations.

Belgium have all the bases covered and should clinch the title.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee