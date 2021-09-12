ECC T10 2021: Luxembourg vs Sweden, Match 5 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The European Cricket Series T10 kicks off on September 13, with Spain locking horns against Belgium at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. A total of five teams will participate in the competition, namely Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Norway.

Luxembourg will face Sweden in their fifth match of the competition. The Cartama Oval ground in Cartama will host this exciting clash. Both teams have good quality players on their side and, it promises to be a cracking 10-over contest.

Luxembourg will be high in confidence as they were brilliant in the recently concluded Continental T20 Cup. They reached the final but suffered a loss against Romania as they succumbed to the pressure.

They have won many close games in the competition and that experience will come in handy while playing Sweden in the T20 competition.

Sweden, on the other hand, are coming off a win in their previous game. They have won their last two T20Is against Finland and will be high in confidence.

The bowlers have stepped up to restrict the Finland side to low totals with the batters then chasing it down. They are a good side in the shortest format and, the novel T10 will increase their chances.

They will be eager to come out on top against Luxembourg.

Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Sweden, Match 5, European Cricket Series - ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 13, 2021, Monday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather report

The temperature in Cartama on Monday will be in the mid-20s. It is expected to range between 21 to 31 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of rain late at night. Expect the game to take place before the heavens open.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval in Cartama is a good surface for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters should enjoy it out in the middle. It is expected to stay true throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Luxembourg

Having entered the final of the Continental T20 Cup, the Luxembourg side will be high in confidence. They have performed at their best in the competition and will be eager to continue in the same way in the T10 tournament.

Everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Sweden.

Playing XI: Timothy Barker, William Cope, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Amit Halbhavi, Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Marcus Cope, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra

Sweden

Sweden will be riding high on confidence having won their last two T20Is. They are a good side with some power-hitters. They need to step up and be at their best against Luxembourg in the shortest format.

Playing XI: Wynand Boshoff (wk), Rahel Khan, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Rahul Gowthaman, Dipanjan Dey, Imal Zuwak, Khalid Ahmad Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Liam Karlsson, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Oktai Gholami

Match prediction

Both Luxembourg and Sweden look strong on paper. Both sides have quality players who will be eager to step up in the T10 competition.

Luxembourg have the balance to their side and expect them to come out on top against Sweden.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar