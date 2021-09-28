ECC T10 2021: Match 10, England XI vs Germany - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

England XI lock will horns with Germany in the tenth match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021. Cartama Oval will host this Group C fixture.

The last time these two sides met, England XI went past the German side comfortably. The England XI side are on a roll in ECC 2021 so far and will be looking to carry the momentum forward. Germany, on the other hand, need to be on their toes to seek revenge for their loss.

Germany beat Italy in their opening game of ECC 2021 but failed to carry the momentum against England XI. They chased down 112 on the last ball against Italy to win the game by three wickets. Against England XI, the batting unit faltered as the team got bundled out for 55. Only two German batters managed to get into double digits.

For England XI, Alex Russell starred with the ball, picking up three wickets. Rich Edwards and Euan Woods chipped in with two wickets each. Despite losing four wickets, England XI chased down the total in the seventh over. They carried this momentum by beating Finland in their next game.

Match Details:

Match: England XI vs Germany, Match 10, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 28th 2021, Tuesday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. Temperatures will range between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. Perfect conditions for a game of cricket on Tuesday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. However, there is seam movement off the surface for the seam bowlers from both sides. We have seen high-scoring games so far at the ECC at this venue and expect another one on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI

England XI side are on a roll in the ECC. They have found the right combination early in the competition and will be looking to carry the winning momentum. Everyone has fired in unison so far and expect them to repeat their performance on Tuesday.

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell

Germany

Germany suffered a heavy loss against England XI in their previous meeting. The batters need to put in a much-improved performance on Tuesday. They need to be on their toes to seek revenge against the England XI side.

Playing XI: Shoaib Azam, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh (c), Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad

Match prediction:

The England XI side have looked brilliant so far in ECC 2021. They have players who have stepped up in crunch situations which the German side have failed to emulate. The England XI side will be high in confidence as they have walked past Germany in their previous meeting.

Expect the England XI side to continue their winning run over Germany on Tuesday in the ECC.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

