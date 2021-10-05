ECC T10 2021: Match 11, England XI vs Italy - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Match No.11 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 Championship Week features England XI and Italy at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday.

Italy have lost two of their three games in the ECC T10 Championship Week. They lost both their opening games but bounced back well against Spain to register a huge win.

Batting first, they piled on a massive total of 180 on the board. Italy then put up a spirited performance with the ball to restrict Spain to 84/8, winning by a huge margin of 96 runs.

England XI beat Netherlands XI by four runs. However, they went on to lose to Belgium despite scoring 133 runs. They missed the opportunity to become the first team to enter the finals day.

England XI have done well in the ECC T10 Championship Week and Italy will face a tough test against them.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Italy, Match 11, European Cricket Series - ECC T10 Championship Week 2021

Date and Time: October 6, 2021, Wednesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The skies are mostly clear with partial cloud cover. There might be some possibility of rain but we will mostly have a full game. Temperatures will range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The bowlers will initially get some assistance, with conditions being overcast. However, the pitch has been good enough to bat on as teams have scored runs in bulk at this venue.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

After two defeats, Italy did well to register their first win. They put up 180/6 against Spain. Baljit Singh top-scored with an 18-ball 44.

Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Ahmad, and Muhammad Imran made vital contributions as well. Ammad Khan picked up two wickets while the rest chipped in to put up an all-round show.

Predicted XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Rajmani Sandhu, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Wass/Ravi Paul.

England XI

Tom Bevan scored a brilliant 23-ball 60 against Belgium. Alex Mellor scored a quick-fire 43 as well.

England XI have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the ECC T10 and will be eager to do well and bounce back after a poor showing against Belgium.

Predicted XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln(c)(wk), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

Match Prediction

England XI have dominated the ECC T10 Championship Week, barring one game against Belgium, and are favorites to win this match.

However, Italy can put up a good show on any given day and cause an upset, which makes this an exciting clash.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar