ECC T10 2021: Match 14, Netherlands XI vs Hungary - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Netherlands XI square off against Hungary in Match No.14 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group B leg at Cartama Oval on Wednesday.

Netherlands XI started ECC T10 as one of the strong sides and have lived up to the expectations. They have won all of their first four games, starting the tournament on a high. Their biggest win came against Romania.

Batting first, they plundered a huge total of 200/1 with Clayton Floyd scoring a 35-ball 115. They restricted Romania to 98/7 to register a 102-run victory.

On the other hand, Hungary has had a mediocre tournament so far with two wins and as many losses from their first four games. They have struggled for consistency.

Hungary has failed to build on the momentum from wins and face a stern test against Netherlands XI in this ECC T10 clash.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands XI vs Hungary, Match 14, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 21, 2021 Wednesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

It is predicted to rain during the game and there may be interruptions. However, fans can hope that there is no washout. The temperature is predicted to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Cartama Oval is in favor of the batters as we have seen big scores being piled up throughout the ECC tournament. We can expect this clash to be yet another high-scoring affair where the bowlers may end up having a tough time.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Clayton Floyd is having a good run opening the batting. He blasted a 35-ball 115, which included a record 15 sixes at a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 328.6.

Musa Ahmed struck an unbeaten 20-ball 63 as well in a run-feast against Romania. Julian De Mey, Niels Atman and Ahmed each picked up two wickets in a big win.

Predicted XI: Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Navjit Singh, Sebastiaan Braat(c), Asad Zulfiqar(wk), Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma.

Hungary

The likes of Habib Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Salman Khan and Zeeshan Zukikhel have done well with the ball for Hungary. Zeeshan also impressed with the bat against Romania with a breezy 19-ball 42.

However, the likes of skipper Marc Ahuja, Zahir Mohammad, Harsh Mandhyan and the rest need to step up with the bat. Hungary cannot rely on one or two players and have to be consistent as a team.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja(c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Khaibar Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana(wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Habib Deldar.

Match Prediction

Netherlands XI are the strongest side among the two. They have made a stellar start to their ECC T10 campaign and hold the edge over Hungary in this game.

However, Hungary have well experienced T10 players in their ranks who can turn things around for them.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

