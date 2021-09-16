ECC T10 2021 Match 16: Sweden vs Luxembourg - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sweden will lock horns with Luxembourg in the 16th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021. It’s the first match of the last day of the group stages and will take place at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Both Sweden and Luxembourg have lost their respective previous games. Sweden lost against Belgium whereas Luxembourg lost against Norway. Both will be looking to bounce back in the tournament.

Sweden tried hard against Belgium but couldn’t finish on the right side. Batting first, the Swedes scored 128 on the board, losing six wickets. Rahel Khan and Share Ali contributed at the top of the order. The bowlers disappointed as they failed to defend a decent total. They will be looking for a much-improved performance against Luxembourg.

Luxembourg too have lost their previous game against Norway. The batsmen struggled to adapt to the conditions, as they only managed to put 72 on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Norway chased down the total in the fifth over with nine wickets in hand. Luxembourg are yet to win a game in the competition and need to play out of their skin to challenge this Swedish side.

Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Luxembourg, Group A Match 16, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 16, 2021, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather report:

The temperatures in Cartama are expected to hover between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected on Thursday and fans can expect a full game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. The batsmen have enjoyed batting on this surface so far. However, teams have failed to chase down totals courtesy of some exceptional bowling. The pitch will assist the spinners from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden

After getting off to a winning start, Sweden have lost their way in the competition. They have lost their last three games and need to turn the tables around. Everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Luxembourg.

Playing XI: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Ismaeel Zia, Zabi Zahid, Khalid Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg haven’t won a single game so far. Their batsmen have so far failed to put bigger totals in the competition. They need to play out of their skin to come out on top against the Swedish side.

Playing XI: Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Tony Whiteman (c), Aanand Pandey, Mohit Dixit, Sambhav Puri, Raju Akulwar , Akhilesh Kumar (wk), Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh.

Match Prediction

The last time the two sides faced each other, Sweden beat Luxembourg by 22 runs. Both sides are dependent on their batting and will be hoping for their batsmen to perform in the upcoming clash. Sweden have a good balance in their side and as a result, we expect them to finish on top against Luxembourg.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra