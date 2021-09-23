ECC T10 2021: Match 17, Hungary vs Austria - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Hungary and Austria cross swords in Match No.17 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group B phase at the Cartama Oval on Thursday.

Hungary’s struggle for consistency in the ECC T10 continues despite them playing some good cricket. They are placed mid-way in the table at the third spot with three wins and as many losses from six games. While they won against Romania, they could not get past Netherlands XI in what was a close encounter. Hungary posted 108 and almost defended the total as the Dutch won with just two deliveries to spare.

Austria had a similar day at the office coming into this game. They lost to Netherlands XI. However, they bounced back and defeated Portugal comfortably by 7 wickets. With four wins, Austria finds itself second in the ECC T10 Group B table.

Match Details

Match: Hungary vs Austria, Match 17, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

Although it is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, the weather conditions are good for a full game. Temperatures will vary between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Cartama Oval is a pitch that has remained good for batting all the way through. Batters have found it easy to score big runs and it is going to remain the same. The bounce has been decent and with the ball coming on nicely onto the bat, one can expect a high scoring encounter.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary

Safi Mohammed blasted a brilliant fifty against Netherlands XI to take his side to 108 runs. Zeeshan Kukikhel and Saif have been their leading run-scorers. Abhishek Kheterpal picked up 10 wickets and took two against Netherlands XI as well. Salman Khan has bowled well with 8 scalps to his name. Sandeep Mohandas grabbed three wickets in an over against the Dutch side and will look to repeat the same.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja(c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Khaibar Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana(wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas.

Austria

Austria’s top order has been formidable in this edition of the ECC T10, sharing the responsibility of scoring runs for them. The likes of Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal and Mirza Ahsan have all come good so far. Shigiwal and Hossain have both scored 170 plus runs. Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran and Noor Khan have been amongst the wickets and bowled well as a unit.

Predicted XI: Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Zeeshan Goraya, Abdullah Akbarjan, Noor Khan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Prediction

Austria have been the better of the two sides, clearly reflecting their position in the points table. They will start this match as favorites. However, Hungary has played some exciting cricket and put up a good fight against Netherlands XI and could very well spring in a surprise.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee