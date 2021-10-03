ECC T10 2021: Match 2, Netherlands XI vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Netherlands XI and Spain are set to face each other in Match No.2 of the Championship Week in ECC 2021 on Monday, October 4 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Netherlands XI have simply been outstanding in the ECC thus far. They topped Group B, having won seven out of eight ECC games with an incredible net run rate of 4.193. Their final against Austria turned out to be a humdinger, but they secured a win by four runs.

Musa Ahmad’s 18-ball 48 coupled with a five-ball 24 from Olivier Elenbaas, lifted the Netherlands XI to 126 for six in 20 overs. Thereafter, Netherlands XI restricted Austria to 122 for eight. Clayton Floyd picked up three wickets and he got the apt support from others.

Spain, on the other hand, finished at the top of the table in Group A with five wins from eight ECC matches. However, in the ECC final, they lost to Belgium by 27 runs. After being put in to field first, the Belgium bowlers faltered as Spain amassed 134 on the board.

Kuldeep Lal scored 33 off 11 balls in the run-chase, but he didn’t get support from the rest of the batting. Hamza Saleem made a 10-ball 22 with three wickets before Saber Zakhil dismissed him in the seventh over. Spain finished with 107 for eight in 20 overs.

Match details:

Match: Netherlands XI vs Spain, Match 2, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, Monday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the game. The sun will also be out. The temperature will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the venue has been a good one for batting. The bowlers need to hit the right channels to taste success. The batters are likely to have a good day in the office. Chasing should be the way forward for teams.

Predicted playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Playing XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Asad Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Navjit Singh, Niels Etman, Vivian Kingma, Julian De-Mey

Spain

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennesey, Thomas Vine, Christian Munoz-Mills, Raja Adeel

Match prediction:

Netherlands XI have simply been unstoppable in the ECC so far. Although Spain have also done relatively well, Netherlands XI are firm favorites for the next encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

