ECC T10 2021: Match 5, England XI vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

England XI and Spain are set to lock horns in Match No. 5 in the Championship Week of the ECC T10 2021 on Monday, October 4 at Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

England XI, as expected, beat Italy in the Group C final. Dan Lincoln literally tore apart the Italian bowling and scored a blistering 31-ball century. England XI are riding high on confidence after their exemplary win in the final.

Lincoln was the leading run-scorer for his team and was at number three in the list of leading run-scorers of the ECC. Harrison Ward is another batter in that line-up who has impressed everyone with a 50 and a hefty strike rate of 196.

Alex Mellor, in the middle-order, has the onus of holding the innings together. Tom Bevan, at number six, is a capable powerful-hitter as well.

Sam Pearce has been the leading wicket-taker for them with 15 scalps and he's been the go-to guy for his skipper.

Alex Russell is another bowler to watch out for. He has picked up 12 wickets in Group C for England XI. Arthur Godsal is also someone who's been very tricky to get away with and he's scalped six wickets so far in the tournament.

Spain, on the other hand, topped the table in Group A but finished as the runners-up after Belgium beat them quite convincingly. Hamza Saleem was the star with the bat for them, having amassed 226 runs in the 10 games with a top score of 65.

Jack Perman is another batter to look out for. His strike rate of around 191 has been top notch. Asjad Butt and Kuldeep Lal are the middle order batters who can power their team to big totals.

Thomas Vine, with 14 scalps, has been the pillar of Spain's bowling attack with the best figures of 4-14.

Kuldeep Lal's all-round performance has ensured Spain reach the finals of the Group. Kuldeep picked up 12 wickets in the group stages. Zulqarnain Haider and Atif Mehmood have been impressive with the ball as well in the ECC.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Spain, Match Number 5, Championship Week, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: October 04, 2021 Monday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

Clouds are expected on the day of the game. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a belter for batting and teams can really trust the surface throughout. Any target posted on board will be chaseable as well. Both teams will fancy their chances in the ECC encounter.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI

England XI start off as favorites in this ECC game as they have a lot of players who have done exceptionally well in the group stages of the tournament

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C and WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akthar, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal

Spain

Spain, on the other hand, will be playing their second ECC game of the day and they have a lot riding on this match against a strong England XI.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (WK), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Asjad Butt, Zulqarnain Haider, Thomas Vine, Adeel Raja, Paul Hennessy

Match prediction

England XI have coasted through to this stage and they’ve been in good form so far in the ECC. It’ll be interesting to see if Spain can put a break to their opponent’s dream run. England XI will start as the favorites in the ECC game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

