ECC T10 2021: Match 7, Italy vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Match No.7 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 Championship Week will be played between Italy and Spain at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

Italy lost both their opening games in the ECC T10 Championship Week against Belgium and Netherlands XI respectively. The twin defeats came while chasing totals. Italy bounced back well to make the Group C final and will be hoping to do the same in the ECC T10 Championship Week after successive defeats.

Spain have also lost both their first two games of the ECC T10 Championship Week by heavy margins. They lost the first game to the Netherlands XI by 90 runs and went down against England XI by 93 runs in the next game.

Both teams are therefore coming on the back of losses and will be eager to get back to winning ways in the ECC T10 Championship Week.

Match Details:

Match: Italy vs Spain, Match 7, European Cricket Series- ECC T10 Championship Week 2021

Date and Time: October 5, 2021, Tuesday, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy. There is no prediction of rain interruption though and the conditions are good for play. Temperatures will range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The majority of the games on Day 1 of the ECC T10 Championship Week have been high-scoring. Teams batting first have put on big totals and successfully defended them as well. Runs on the board will be key for this wicket.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

Nisar Ahmed, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh and Irfan Shaikh will have to get runs at the top of the order. The batters have struggled in the games so far and need to step up. Damith Kosala, Janaka Wass and Jorawar Singh were amongst wickets against Netherlands XI and will hope to put up another good show with the ball.

Predicted XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Rajmani Sandhu, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Wass/Ravi Paul.

Spain

Spain’s batters and bowlers both did not have good outings on Day 1 of the ECC T10 Championship Week. Two heavy defeats mean that they have some thinking to do and the entire team needs to come together to bounce back.

Predicted XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja.

Match Prediction

Both sides have struggled in the ECC T10 Championship Week so far. With both sides looking desperate for a win, this should be an even contest. Italy were better with the ball in their last game against Netherlands-XI, giving them a slight edge over Spain in this match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee