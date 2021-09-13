ECC T10 2021: Match 7, Luxembourg vs Spain - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Luxembourg will lock horns with hosts Spain in the seventh match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) on Tuesday, September 14 at the Cartama Oval.

Luxembourg had a torrid run on the first day of the tournament and seemed somewhat out of place amongst the other sides. They were handed a massive 83-run loss by Belgium.

Despite losing just two wickets, Luxembourg managed only 82 runs while chasing a daunting target of 166 runs. Their bowlers were severely inconsistent and let the Belgium batsmen score at will.

In their second fixture against Sweden, the Luxembourg bowlers were once again quite undisciplined in their approach as they conceded 126 runs. Some late heroics from skipper Tony Whiteman kept them in the hunt but a lack of support from the other end proved to be their undoing in the end.

Similarly, Spain lost their first game as well. They were beaten in the curtain-raiser courtesy of an all-round performance from Belgium. However, the Spanish side put the 4-wicket loss behind them and made a strong comeback.

Spain absolutely obliterated Norway in their second game. Some brilliant bowling at the death restricted Norway to 112 runs, a target which the Spanish batsmen made short work of, chasing it down with just under three overs to spare.

Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Spain, European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10, 2021

Date: September 14, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Forecast

The conditions at Cartama will not be conducive for cricketing action on Tuesday. There will be a very high chance of precipitation and there is a chance of the game being washed out. Fans and players will be hoping that the rain stays away and we witness a full game.

Pitch Report

The track offers plenty of assistance to the batters. Short boundaries combined with a lightning-quick outfield amount to plenty of runs being scored. The top-order batsmen will have the opportunity to settle in and play a mammoth knock. There isn't much for the bowlers on this track and they will have to rely on bowling some clever variations to keep the flow of runs in check.

Predicted Playing XIs

Luxembourg: Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman (c)(wk), Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Mohd Dilshad, Akhilesh Kumar, Raju Akulwar, Sambhav Puri, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh.

Spain: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Prediction

After putting in a dominating performance in their second encounter, Spain will be riding high on confidence and expect the hosts to pull off another win over Luxembourg.

TV and live streaming

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar