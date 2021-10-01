ECC T10 2021: Qualifier 1, England XI vs Germany - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The first Qualifier of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) will see the formidable England XI take on Germany. It will be held on Friday, October 1 at Cartama Oval, Spain.

England XI have been dominant throughout the tournament. They have lost just one solitary encounter and won seven to finish comfortably atop the Group C points table.

The England XI outfit has swatted aside any opposition that has stood in its way, cruising to multiple wins in the tournament. They were beaten just once by Italy courtesy of a spectacular batting order collapse.

However, apart from that slight slip-up, England XI's oppositions have not come close to beating them. Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln, Tom Bevan and Harrison Ward have wielded the willow to good effect while Sam Pearce, Alex Russell and Rich Edwards have wreaked havoc with the ball.

Germany, on the other hand, made a good comeback after getting off to a topsy-turvy start. Apart from twin losses against England XI, Germany have only lost against a resurgent Italy side.

Unlike England XI, the German batting department is heavily reliant on skipper Rohit Singh, who has amassed 214 runs over the course of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if Singh can put in another big performance to take his team over the line.

Fayaz Nasseri has led the bowling attack well and the side will depend upon him to provide crucial breakthroughs in this contest. The fortunes of the side largely depend upon how their star players perform.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Germany, Group C Qualifier 1, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10

Date: October 1, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Forecast

The forecast for Friday at Cartama Oval is partly cloudy with a very low chance of rain. Expect a full 10 overs-a-side encounter. Humidity will be on the higher side while temperatures will hover around the 23 degrees Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval has changed considerably since the start of the tournament. The bowlers have been able to extract more purchase off the strip and scores have been on the decline. Expect a low-scoring encounter.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI: Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Dan Lincoln (C), Alex Mellor (WK), Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Max Uttley.

Germany: Husnain Kabeer (WK), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (C), Finn Sadarangani, Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Nasrullah Zadran, Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy.

Match Prediction

England XI certainly have the better side on paper and will be expected to finish on top in this encounter to seal a spot in the final.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

