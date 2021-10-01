ECC T10 2021: Qualifier 2, Germany vs Italy - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The second qualifier of the ECC in Group C sees Germany face Italy at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. The winner of this fixture will face England-XI in the final of the ECC.

Germany faced the England XI side in the first qualifier and missed the chance to seal a final berth. England-XI beat Germany comprehensively to enter the final. It was a disappointing showing from the Germans earlier in the day. They will now face an upbeat Italy in the second qualifier of the ECC.

The Germans only managed to score 99 after being put to bat by the English side. Fayaz Nasseri, coming in at No. 5, hit some lusty blows in the end to power them over 90. It turned out to be a cakewalk for England XI as they won the game by six wickets, chasing down the total in eight overs.

The bowlers need to be at their absolute best against Italy in the second qualifier. They will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Italy, on the other hand, defeated Czech Republic in the eliminator of ECC and knocked them out of the competition. It was a fantastic batting display from the Italian openers as they chased down a mammoth total with ease.

After being asked to bat first, the Czech Republic scored 144 after losing four wickets thanks to a quickfire fifty from their skipper. The Italian bowlers went on to miss their mark.

Chasing 145 required some doing and the Italian openers were up to the task. Nisar Ahmed and Amir Sharif played sensational knocks to chase down the total in the eighth over. Ahmed and Sharif remained unbeaten on 51 and 80 respectively.

Match details:

Match: Germany vs Italy, Qualifier 2, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: October 1 2021, Friday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

The temperature on Friday is expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and expect a full game on Friday.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We have seen teams chase down totals successfully as the surface remains true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted playing XIs

Germany

Germany have looked good in phases but need to fire in unison to challenge the Italian side. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against England-XI in the first qualifier of ECC.

Playing XI: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Finn Sadarangani, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Mahela Daub, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Sreekesh Srinivas

Italy

The Italian openers were fantastic in their last game. They will be hoping their openers carry their good form forward in the ECC. The bowlers need to step up in the second qualifier of the ECC. Don’t expect the team to tinker with the winning combination for their upcoming clash.

Playing XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Ravi Paul

Match prediction:

Germany lost their previous game and will face an upbeat Italian side in a bid to qualify for the finals. Both sides rely heavily on their batters and will be hoping to put their best foot forward in the second qualifier of the ECC.

Germany look strong on paper and expect them to qualify for the final against England-XI.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

