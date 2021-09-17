ECC T10 2021 Qualifier 2: Spain vs Sweden - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second Qualifier of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021 will witness Spain clashing against Sweden at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. Sweden defeated Norway in the Eliminator and advanced to the second qualifier. On the other hand, Spain suffered a loss against Belgium in Qualifier 1.

In the Eliminator, Norway won the toss and opted to field against Sweden. The decision backfired as the Swedish openers got off to a flyer. Share Ali and Rahil Khan added a solid opening stand and cameos from Azam Khalil and Imal Zuwak helped them post a mammoth total of 146 on the board.

It was up to the Swedish bowlers to defend it. They started brilliantly, dismissing the skipper for a duck on the first ball of the innings. The Norway batsmen tried their level best but couldn’t chase it down as they were restricted to 124 in their 10 overs, falling short by 22 runs.

Oktai Gholami starred with the ball for Sweden as he picked up four wickets in his two-overs spell. They will now face Spain in the second Qualifier.

Spain, on the other hand, suffered a loss against Belgium in the first qualifier. After being asked to bat first, the Spanish batsmen started cautiously as the Belgium bowlers bowled very well upfront. A quickfire 38 from Jack Perman in the middle overs helped them put 113 on the board, at the expense of four wickets.

Defending was a challenge for the Spain bowlers as the Belgium side had power-hitters in their side. The openers got them off to a flying start as the Spanish bowlers struggled to pick up wickets.

They managed to scalp four wickets in the end but it happened to be a cakewalk for the Belgium side as they won the game by six wickets with nine balls to spare.

Spain will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the second qualifier.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Sweden, Qualifier 2, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 17th, 2021, Friday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Cartama on Friday is likely to range between 17 and 30 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a belter of a track. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as it stays true throughout the match. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and thus a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Spain are one win away from making it to the final and need to bounce back quickly.

The bowlers have to step up in the upcoming clash and everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Sweden in the second qualifier.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Asjad Butt, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Zulqarnain Haider, Ravi Panchal, Thomas Vine, Adeel Raja

Sweden

Sweden defeated Norway convincingly in the eliminator match. The batsmen have performed brilliantly for them so far in the competition and will be hopeful of a repeat of the performance against the hosts. They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination for Qualifier 2.

Playing XI: Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Imal Zuwak, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Ismaeel Zia, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami

Match prediction

Both sides are heavily dependent on their batsmen and will be looking up to them to deliver in the second qualifier.

Sweden have the winning momentum behind them and should come out on top against Spain in this fixture.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee