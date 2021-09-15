ECC T10 2021: Spain vs Luxembourg Match 11 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Spain will take on Luxembourg in Match 11 of the ECC T10 on Wednesday at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

Luxembourg have failed to find their mojo in the shortest format of the game, losing all three of their completed fixtures. They lost to Belgium in their tournament opener by 83 runs. Later on the same day, Sweden handed Luxembourg their second defeat, beating them by 22 runs.

After their fixture against Spain was washed out, Luxembourg went down to Belgium in an edge-of-the-seat encounter. Spinner Harpal Singh brought in some drama, picking up two wickets in the third over of Belgium's innings. At that time, Belgium were sailing smoothly and looked good to reach home comfortably.

Heading into day three of the tournament, all eyes will be on Tony Whiteman, Ansh Trivedi and Harpal Singh as Luxembourg look to claw their way back into contention.

Spain, meanwhile, have won two of their three completed matches. After losing their tournament opener against Belgium, Spain staged a strong comeback, beating Norway and Sweden in their next two games.

Belgium beat Spain by four wickets, chasing down a modest 95-run target. In their second fixture, Spain bounced back by beating Norway convincingly, chasing down a daunting 113-run target in just 7.1 overs.

Next, Spain beat Sweden by 12 runs, defending 72 runs in five overs. Spain captain Chris Mills, bowler Kuldeep Lal and opener Hamza Salem will need to play crucial roles as Spain look to carry their winning momentum forward against Luxembourg.

Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Spain, Match 11, ECC T10.

Date: 15th September (Wednesday), 2021.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Weather Report

Overcast skies could be a feature of the day, with the temperatures ranging between 17 and 24 degrees Celcius. Fans might witness a rain-curtailed encounter.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a batting track. The wicket is tailored for batters, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The pitch could pose a challenge for the bowlers, who'll need to hit the right areas consistently.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg may not have started well, but they are a decent side and can bounce back at any time. A lot lies on the shoulders of Tony Whiteman and bowler Ansh Trivedi.

Predicted XI: Tony Whiteman (wk), Akhilesh Kumar, Sambhav Puri, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Mohd. Dilshad, Harpal Singh, Ansh Trivedi, Raju Akulwar.

Spain

Spain struggled in their first game, but have found the winning combination to bounce back in the tournament, winning their next two games. They rely heavily on their bowlers, so their batsmen need to step up and take the pressure off the bowlers.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Muhammed Asjed, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Prediction

Spain are a formidable side, and are tough to beat in the shortest format of the game. Luxembourg do not seem to have found their mojo yet. That means Spain are the favorites to come out on top in this game. However, a strong batting performance from Luxembourg could see Spain lose this riveting clash.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

