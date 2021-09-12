ECC T10 2021: Spain vs Norway, Match 4 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Spain will take on Norway in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 on Monday at Cartama Oval in Spain.

The ECC comprises 15 nations taking part across three groups. Spain and Norway are in Group A alongside Belgium, Luxembourg and Sweden. Each group will have 24 matches and the ECC will be conducted in T10 format.

Spain will have the advantage of playing at home, making them one of the top contenders to win the ECC 2021. They recently hosted Germany in a three-match T20I series. After losing the first game, Spain bounced back to win the next two games and eventually the series 2-1.

The hosts for ECC 2021 have experienced T10 campaigners in their ranks. Many of their players have been a regular part of the ECS Barcelona tournament across the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Norway participated in the recently concluded Germany T20I Tri-series. They made the final after winning two games. However, they eventually went on to lose the summit clash to hosts Germany.

Norway is the top-ranked side among all the teams in Group A, placed 39 in the ICC Men’s T20 rankings.

Match Details:

Match: Spain vs Norway, Match 4, European Cricket Series - ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 13, 2021 Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

Cartama Oval will have cloud cover throughout the course of the game. However, there is no prediction of rain and we can expect a full game.

Pitch Report

This wicket will assist batters and will play in their favor. Bowlers will be challenged to bowl on this wicket, with shorter boundaries on offer.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Yasir Ali has been one of their most consistent batters and is handy with the ball as well. Asjad Butt has also been a prolific run-scorer for the hosts.

Kuldeep Lal and Hamza Saleem have been two other names that have done well consistently in ECS competitions. Christian Munoz-Mills is expected to lead the side in ECC 2021.

Predicted XI: Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Awais Ahmed (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Asjad Butt, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Atif Mehmood, Adeel Raja, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy.

Norway

Sher Sahak and Wahidullah Sahak were the leading run-scorers for Norway in the Germany T20I Tri-series. Their skipper Raza Iqbal, with seven wickets, was their leading wicket-taker. Hayatullah Niazi is another young and exciting talent to watch out for.

Predicted XI: Raza Iqbal (C), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Vinay Ravi, Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Waqas Ahmed, Prithvi Bhart, Usman Arif, Bilal Safdar.

Match Prediction

The two sides look pretty evenly matched. However, Spain will have the advantage of playing at home. Their players also have experience playing in the ECS and T10 format.

Spain start this game as a favorite but Norway can give them a tough fight.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar