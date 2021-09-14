ECC T10 2021: Spain vs Sweden Match 9- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

Spain will face Sweden in the ninth match of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this game.

Spain got off to the worst of starts in the competition. They lost their opening game against Belgium. After being put in to bat, Spain scored 94 losing six wickets in ten overs. Belgium chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

Spain captain Chris Mills was the lone performer with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 27 balls. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Lal picked up three wickets in his two overs. Spain bounced back in the second game, beating Norway convincingly to get their first win of the competition.

A solid opening partnership between Awais Ahmed and Hamza Saleem helped them chase down a 113-run target with 17 balls to spare. Hamza Saleem remained unbeaten on 56 off just 19 balls, smashing five fours and as many maximums.

Sweden, meanwhile, have got off to a perfect start in the tournament. They have won both their opening games, with almost everyone stepping up for them in crunch situations. In the first game against Norway, the bowlers did a fine job of defending 126. In a closely fought contest, Sweden held their nerve to win by four runs.

Sweden carried the winning momentum into the next game, as they beat Luxembourg convincingly by 22 runs. Share Ali played a mind-boggling knock of 63 off just 24 balls, hitting one four and eight maximums.

The Spain bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Luxembourg side to 104 in their ten overs. Khalid Zahid and Azam Khalil picked up two wickets apiece. Sweden will now look to continue their winning momentum against Spain on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Sweden, Match 9, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 14, 2021 Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of heavy rain predicted on Tuesday, and there might be interruptions during the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. Expect it to stay true throughout the match, which means another high-scoring game could ensue on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Spain struggled in the first game, but have found the right combination, and have bounced back in the tournament. They rely on their bowling department, so the batsmen need to step up and back their bowlers.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Muhammed Asjed, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Sweden

Sweden have got off to a brilliant start in the tournament. Their batsmen have helped the team post big totals on the board, and the bowlers have also chipped in. They have a good balance in their side, and will hope to go all the way in the competition.

Playing XI: Imal Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Share Ali, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Hassan Mahmood.

Match Prediction

Sweden have looked good so far in the competition. Spain too have bounced back in the tournament after losing their first game against Belgium. Both are batting-heavy sides, which means a cracker of a contest could ensue. Sweden look strong on paper, so expect them to halt the Spain juggernaut on Tuesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

