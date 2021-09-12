ECC T10 2021: Sweden vs Norway, Match 2- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

The opening game of the ECC T10 is set to take place between Sweden and Norway on Monday, September 13 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Sweden, led by Abhijit Venkatesh, had a topsy-turvy run on their previous tour of Finland. They lost the first T20I by four wickets after which they went down by the same margin in the second match as well. However, Sweden came back to win the last two matches of the series.

From being 0-2 down and on the verge of a series defeat, Sweden ended the series with a 2-2 scoreline.

Skipper Venkatesh and Dipanjan Dey scored over 100 runs each and looked in great rhythm. Venkatesh was also exceptional with the ball as he picked up seven wickets.

Norway, captained by Raza Iqbal, on the other hand, had a reasonable run in the Germany T20I tri-series last month.

They finished second in the points table with two wins and as many losses from four games. However, they lost to hosts Germany in the final by six wickets.

Sher Sahak and Wahidullah Sahak were prolific run-scorers for them in the series. Raza Iqbal was the standout bowler for Norway as he picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.36. It remains to be seen if they can out forth a better showing in the ECC T10.

Match Details:

Match: Sweden vs Norway, ECC T10 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: September 13, 2021, Monday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

The playing conditions will be cloudy with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. But there is no chance of rain, at least for the time being.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be a fairly good one for playing cricket. The batters should be able to play shots on the up and bowlers should get adequate help from the surface. Batting second should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden

Sweden are most likely to depend heavily on their skipper Abhijit Venkatesh to deliver with both bat and ball. He has been in excellent touch and can’t afford to drop his guard.

Dipanjan Dey has also been playing well and the onus will be on him to get runs under his belt in the ECC T10.

Playing XI: Wynand Boshoff (wk), Rahel Khan, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Rahul Gowthaman, Dipanjan Dey, Imal Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson, Oktai Gholami, Baz Aybui, Qudratullah Mir Afzail

Norway

Norway can’t afford to be as inconsistent as they were in the Germany T20I tri-series. Sher Sahak and Wahidullah Sahak scored chunks of the runs and need to continue in the same vein. Raza Iqbal will be playing a critical role as he can pick up wickets and can also keep the batters quiet.

Playing XI: Ehtsham Ul Haq, Raza Iqbal (c), Wahidullah Sahak, Kuruge Abeyrathna, Bilal Safdar, Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Faizan Mumtaz, Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Prithvi Bhart

Match prediction:

Norway is a tad more experienced team than Sweden on paper. Moreover, having won their previous two T20Is, they are in good form. Norway should be able to win the game.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar