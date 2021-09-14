ECC T10 2021: Sweden vs Spain Match 13- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sweden will lock horns with Spain for the second time in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 at Cartama Oval on Wednesday, September 15.

Sweden and Spain have had a similar run in this edition so far. Both sides have won a couple of encounters, lost a game each and were part of a washed-out fixture.

However, it is Spain who are placed second in the points table courtesy of a higher net run-rate (+1.395) compared to third-placed Sweden's (+0.560).

Spain lost their curtain-raiser against Belgium but made a strong comeback as they secured a thumping eight-wicket win over Norway. Their fixture against Luxembourg on Tuesday was abandoned due to incessant rain.

Spain's most recent game was against Sweden, a thrilling five overs-a-side contest which was won by the hosts. They will be coming into this game riding high on confidence and will look to get the better of the same opposition once again.

Sweden, on the other hand, got off the mark straight away as they edged past Norway, winning by a bare margin of four runs. They followed that up with a convincing 22-run win over Luxembourg.

After their encounter against Norway was washed out, they failed to register a win against Spain. However, they will be hoping to make a comeback and exact revenge against the hosts in the reverse-fixture.

Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Spain, European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10, 2021

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Forecast

The forecast for Wednesday is not very promising as rain is expected to wreak havoc once again. Temperatures will be on the higher side, but a high chance of precipitation is likely to play spoilsport.

Pitch Report

The track is conducive for batters as it is flat and does not have much to offer for the bowlers, who will be relying on variations to keep the batters guessing. The side batting first will look to notch up a total of around 120.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden:

Share Ali and Rahel Khan have wielded the willow to good effect in this edition of the ECC and will look to do the bulk of the scoring.

Khalid Zahid, Azam Khalil and Zabi Zahid have been instrumental with the ball and the side will rely upon them to chip in with crucial wickets.

Predicted XI: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (wk).

Spain:

Hamza Saleem has been the leading run-getter for the side while Awais Ahmed and Chris Mills have done well to play the supporting role.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Lal and Zulqarnain Haider will look to make an impactful performance.

Predicted XI: Paul Hennessy, Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Prediction

Spain have momentum on their side and, being the hosts, are more acclimatized to the conditions as well. Expect Spain to secure another win over the Swedish outfit in this fixture.

TV and live streaming

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar