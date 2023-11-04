The European Cricket Series moves to the T10 series between Croatia and Slovenia, starting Saturday (November 4). Four matches will be played in the series with the most successful side winning the silverware.

The series will be played at the Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb. Vedran Zanko will lead hosts Croatia, while Slovenia have announced Ayaaz Qureshi as their captain.

Croatia are entering into this series on the back of a three-match series defeat against Hungary in August 2023. They lost a couple of matches, while one encounter ended with no result.

All-rounder Jawahar Danikula is one of the Croatian players to watch out for in the tournament. He has amassed 529 runs and picked up 28 wickets in the fastest format of the game. Sam Houghton is the leading run-scorer in this format for Croatia with 799 runs.

For Slovenia, all-rounder Izaz Ali is leading the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts with 594 runs and 25 wickets, respectively. Pacer Mirwais Shinwari is one of the bowlers to keep an eye on as he has scalped 20 wickets so far.

Croatia are strong favorites to sweep Slovenia. The hosts are the 87th-ranked side in the ICC T20I rankings, while Slovenia are not part of the rankings yet.

ECI Croatia-Slovenia T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 4, Croatia vs Slovenia, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - November 4, Croatia vs Slovenia, 7:00 PM

Match 3 - November 5, Croatia vs Slovenia, 3:00 PM

Match 4 - November 5, Croatia vs Slovenia, 7:00 PM

ECI Croatia-Slovenia T10 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ECI Croatia T10 2023 between Croatia and Slovenia will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and Website. However, there is no live telecast of the series for fans in India.

ECI Croatia-Slovenia T10 2023: Full Squads

Croatia:

Vedran Zanko (c), Abhishek Awasthi, Alen Magdalenic, Aman Maheshwari, Anil Kumar, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Jawahar Danikula, Nigel Vincent, Rashid Hashmi (wk), Sam Houghton (wk), Sushant Rana, Vigneshwaran Rathinasamy

Slovenia:

Ayyaz Qureshi (c), Awais Ikram, Dileep Pallekonda, Izaz Ali, Junaed Mullah, Karim Haris, Krishna Kumar, Mirwais Shinwari, Om Raj, Ramanjot Singh (wk), Rasheed Mamadkhel, Shoaib Siddiqui, Sudhakar Koppolu, Waqar Khan (wk)