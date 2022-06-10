ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Match 3, Austria vs Germany: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After playing the inaugural match of the German T20I tri-series, Germany and Austria will once again lock horns against each other in the third match of the tournament. The match is to be played at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany on Friday.

In the opening match, Germany secured a comprehensive win over Austria. Batting first, Germany posted a total of 135/7. Dylan Blignaut won the player of the match award for his knock of 43 off 32 with a strike rate of 134.38. Dylan’s 43 with Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei’s quickfire 30 off a mere 14 balls helped the team propel him to a fightable total.

In response, the entire Austrian batting could make only 81 runs. Iqbal Hossain put up a lone fight of 33 off 19 deliveries, but it was never really enough. Germany’s authoritative bowling helped them clinch their first win in the series and obtain good momentum moving forward.

Austria vs Germany Match Details

Match: Austria vs Germany, Match 3, ECI German T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: 10 June 2022, Friday; 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld, Germany.

Austria vs Germany Pitch Report

As seen in previous matches, the wicket is in favour of both batsmen and bowlers. However, the first few overs can be expected to be the best time to bat.

The correct line and length from quicker bowlers can bring them early wickets and middle overs are expected to favour spinners. It would be preferable to win the toss and put runs on the board to create pressure on the opposition.

Austria vs Germany Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear for the entire game. There is no chance of rain. Temperatures will range between 12 to 17 degrees Celsius during the match.

Austria vs Germany Probable XIs

Germany

Talha Khan, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Shoaib Khan, Vishnu Bharathi, Venkataraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Walter Behr, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Ahsraf, Sachin Mandy (wk).

Austria

Sahel Zadran, Abrar Bilal (wk), Aqib Iqbal, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker, Jaweed Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan.

Austria vs Germany Match Prediction

As of now, Germany seem to be the favorites in this match, having won both their matches against Austria and Sweden. However, Austria will be desperate to turn the tables in the next meeting.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

