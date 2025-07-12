ECI Germany-Belgium 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket International (ECI) is set to host a seven-match T10 international series between Germany and Belgium, scheduled to take place over the weekend of July 12 and 13, 2025. All matches will be held at the renowned Sportclub Krefeld 1905 e.V. Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Ad

This bilateral T10 series marks the latest chapter in a growing cricket rivalry between the two nations. The last international meeting between Germany and Belgium came in 2023 during a four-match T20I series, in which Germany secured a dominant 4-0 clean sweep.

Belgium recently concluded their campaign at the Continental Cup with a commendable third-place finish. They claimed a convincing 63-run victory over Romania, successfully defending a total of 141.

Belgium will be led by experienced international cricketer Ali Raza, whose leadership and tactical insight are expected to play a key role in navigating the high-paced nature of the T10 format.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECI Germany-Belgium 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, July 12

Match 1 - Germany vs Belgium, 2:45pm

Match 2 - Germany vs Belgium, 4:45pm

Match 3 - Germany vs Belgium, 6:45pm

Sunday, July 13

Match 4 - Germany vs Belgium, 12:45pm

Match 5 - Germany vs Belgium, 2:45pm

Match 6 - Germany vs Belgium, 4:45pm

Ad

Match 7 - Germany vs Belgium, 6:45pm

ECI Germany-Belgium 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECI Germany-Belgium 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

ECI Germany-Belgium 2025: Full Squads

Belgium

Ali Raza, Burhan Niaz, Faisal Khaliq, Iftikhar Kankhel, Jabar Jabarkhil, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Oliver Herrington, Omid Khel, Omid Rahimi, Ravi Thapliyal, Said Hakim, Sheraz Sheikh, Sherry Butt.

Ad

Germany

Abdulhaq Sahil, Ace Pruss, Awais Zafar, Azmat Ali, Faruq Arabzai, Hamid Wardak, Jamshed Khan, Jeevan Bhatt, Nooruddin Mujaddady, Shahan Agha, Shahir Malikzai, Suliman Momand, Tanzeem Ali.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️