Continental Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Continental Cup 2025 is all set to take place from June 26 to June 29, with 11 games being played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in IIfov County.

Six teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A consists of Austria, Hungary, and Romania. Meanwhile, Group B includes Belgium, France, and Malta. With a double round-robin format in place, the six teams are scheduled to face each other twice in their respective groups.

The top two teams from both groups will secure a place in the semi-finals, slated for Saturday, June 28. The winners of both semis will meet in the all-important final on Sunday, June 29.

Hungary won the previous edition of the tournament after defeating Gibraltar in a one-sided final by eight wickets. Taranjeet Singh (127 runs) and Samarth Bodha (7 wickets) were the top performers in the competition.

Continental Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, June 26

Match 1: France vs Malta, 11:30 AM

Match 2: Romania vs Austria, 3:45 PM

Match 3: Belgium vs Malta, 7:30 PM

Friday, June 27

Match 4: Austria vs Hungary, 11:30 AM

Match 5: Belgium vs France, 3:45 PM

Match 6: Romania vs Hungary, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 28

5th/6th Playoff: TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

Semi Final 1: TBC vs TBC, 3:45 PM

Semi Final 2: TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 29

3rd/4th Playoff: TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

Continental Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live streaming of the Continental Cup 2025 will not be available for the fans in India.

Continental Cup 2025: Full Squads

Austria

NA

Belgium

Mohammed Sheraz Sheikh, Ali Raza, Muneeb Muhammad, Saber Zakil, Burhan Niaz, Shahery Butt, Khalid Ahmadi, Ifterkhar Kankhel, Omid Rahimi, Syed Zaki Ul Hassan Shah, Faisal Khaliq, Oliver Herrington, Reyhan Faiz

France

NA

Hungary

NA

Malta

NA

Romania

NA

