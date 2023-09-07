ECI Germany, Krefeld 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Following the successful completion of the ECS Germany T10 league in early September, the European Cricket Network (ECN) is all set to launch the ECI Germany T10 league.

The league will commence on September 9 and conclude the following day. Belgium, Germany, and Netherlands Xl are the three teams that will feature in this pint-sized T10 tournament.

As per the tournament format, each team will face each other thrice and the team with the highest net run rate will be crowned as the winner. Germany will be the host nation and all nine matches are scheduled to be played at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

ECI Germany, Krefeld 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

September 9

Match 1:- Germany vs Belgium - 12:45 PM

Match 2: - Germany vs Netherlands Xl - 2:45 PM

Match 3:- Netherlands Xl vs Belgium - 4:45 PM

Match 4:- Germany vs Belgium - 6:45 PM

Match 5:- Germany vs Netherlands Xl - 8:45 PM

September 10

Match 6:- Belgium vs Netherlands Xl - 12:45 PM

Match 7:- Belgium vs Germany - 2:45 PM

Match 8:- Germany vs Netherlands Xl - 4:45 PM

Match 9:- Belgium vs Netherlands Xl - 6:45 PM

ECI Germany, Krefeld 2023: Telecast and Live-Streaming Details

The league will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

ECI Germany, Krefeld 2023: Full Squads

Germany:

Ace Pruss, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Fayaz Nasserri, Hamid Wardak, Janpreet Singh, Muhammad Asif, Muneeb Mubashir, Muslim Ashraf, Rohit Singh, Sajid Liaqat, Shahan Ag, Shahid Afridi, Walter Behr

Belgium:

Adnan Razzaq, Ali Raza, Burhan Niaz, Khalid Ahmadzai, Muhammad Sulaiman, Murid Ekrami, Omid Rahimi, Ravi Thapliyal, Saber Zakhil, Sajad Ahmadzai, Shagharai Sefat, Sherry Butt, Waqas Raja, Zaki Shah

Netherlands Xl:

Asad Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Hidde Overdijk, Kyle Klein, Mees van Vliet, Musa Ahmed, Olivier Elenbaas, Sebastiaan Braat, Sikander Zulfiqar, Stan van Troost, Teun Kloppenburg, Teun Leijer, Udit Nashier