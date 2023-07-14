ECI Hungary T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ECI Hungary 2023 T10 tournament is set to get underway on Saturday, July 15, with Hungary, Portugal and Sweden clashing in a total of nine matches.

The first day will see five matches take place one after the other, with a gap of two hours between each. The following day, the last day of the tournament, will feature four matches. It will make for interesting viewing as the three nations battle it out for victory.

ECI Hungary T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Saturday, July 15

Match 1 – Hungary vs Portugal, GB Oval, Szodliget, 12:45 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 2 - Hungary vs Sweden, GB Oval, Szodliget, 02:45 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 3 - Sweden vs Portugal, GB Oval, Szodliget, 04:45 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 4 - Hungary vs Portugal, GB Oval, Szodliget, 06:45 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 5 - Hungary vs Sweden, GB Oval, Szodliget, 08:45 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 6 - Portugal vs Sweden, GB Oval, Szodliget, 12:45 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 7 - Portugal vs Hungary, GB Oval, Szodliget, 02:45 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 8 - Hungary vs Sweden, GB Oval, Szodliget, 04:45 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 9 - Portugal vs Sweden, GB Oval, Szodliget, 06:45 PM IST

ECI Hungary T10 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ECI Hungary Series 2023 will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches via live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

ECI Hungary T10 2023: Full Squads

Sweden

Abu Zar, Imal Zuwak, Khalid Zahid, Naser Baluch, Nazar Mohammad, Prashant Shukla, Saeed Ahmed, Samiullah Rahmani, Shahzeb Choudhry, Share Ali, Sudais Khan, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi.

Hungary

Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Asanka Weligamage, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ghulam Abbas, Khaiber Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Mueez ul Hassan, Muhammad Saqlain, Sachin Chauhan, Sandeep Mohandas, Sanjay Kumar, Sheikh Rasik, Stan Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran, Zeeshan Kukikhel.

Portugal

Aamer Ikram, Anthony Chambers, Ashraful Rupu, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya, Md Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad, Sharn Gomes, Shayaddur Rahman, Suman Ghimire.

Poll : 0 votes