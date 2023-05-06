ECI Italy T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Italy, Romania, and France will lock horns in the three-nation tri-series. The competition will be organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN) and is named ECI Italy T10 2023.

Each team will play the other team thrice, making it a total of six matches per team in the ECI Italy T10 2023. The team finishing atop the points table after the group stage will be crowned champions.

All matches in the ECI Italy Tri-nation T10 Series 2023 will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan, Italy.

ECI Italy T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the full schedule for the ECI Italy T10 2023:

Saturday, May 6

Italy vs France, 1:00 PM

Italy vs Romania, 3:00 PM

Romania vs France, 5:00 PM

Italy vs France, 7:00 PM

Italy vs Romania, 9:00 PM

Sunday, May 7

France vs Romania, 1:00 PM

France vs Italy, 3:00 PM

Italy vs Romania, 5:00 PM

France vs Romania, 7:00 PM

ECI Italy T10 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All the fans in India can tune in to Fancode App and Website to enjoy the ECI Italy T10 2023. The tour pass for all the games will cost INR 49/-.

ECI Italy T10 2023: Full Squads

Here are the full squads of all three teams competing in the ECI Italy T10 2023:

Italy

Asim Ali, Baljit Singh, Damith Kosala, Irosh Vimukthi, Jagmeet Singh, Joy Perera, Monu Lal, Pathirage Sadev, Rajmani Sandhu, Samaru Nimesh, Simranjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Zain Ali, Zain Naqvi.

France

Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ghulami, Noman Amjad, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Usman Khan, Zain Ahmad.

Romania

Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli, Nick Tanase, Nishant Devre, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Safi Ahmad, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini.

