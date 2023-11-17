ECI Malta T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECI Malta 2023 is a four-match T10 series which will be played between Malta and Cyprus. The series will start on Saturday, November 18, with the two teams facing each other twice. The series will conclude on Sunday with the next two matches. All four matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

The series will take place alongside another T10 tournament in Malta. The ECS Malta Encore 2023 is a tournament that started on November 6 and is also being played at the Marsa Sports Club. Most players who will play for Malta in ECI Malta are representing different clubs in the Encore tournament.

Malta and Cyprus last played in the European Cricket Championship as they were placed in the same group. Malta’s only win in the tournament came against Cyprus as the former finished fourth at the end of the league phase. Cyprus, meanwhile, lost all four of their four matches and finished last in Group E.

Cyprus scored 103 runs in 10 overs for the loss of six wickets in that game, with Taranjit Singh smashing 40 runs off 16 deliveries. Bikram Arora was the pick of the bowlers for Malta, taking three wickets for just four runs in two overs.

In response, Zeeshan Khan, Malta’s opener, guided his team to victory by a margin of nine wickets with his 59-run knock off 27 deliveries. However, Arora won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Arora is not a part of Malta’s squad in the upcoming series, while Zeeshan Khan is there and might open the innings again.

ECI Malta 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, 18 November

Malta vs Cyprus - 3:00 PM

Malta vs Cyprus - 7:15 PM

Sunday, 19 November

Malta vs Cyprus - 3:00 PM

Malta vs Cyprus - 7:15 PM

ECI Malta 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ECI Malta 2023: Full Squads

Malta

Aneesh Tomy, Anil Alocious, Basil George, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Eldhose Mathew, Jithu Johny, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Qasim, Narendar Negi, Nikhil Kaushal, Priyan Pushparajan, Rocky Dianish, Suraj Darai, Varun Prasath, Waqar Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, Yadav Manu, Zeeshan Khan.

Cyprus

Chamal Sadun, Lovedeep Sandhu, Mangala Gunasekara, Nalin Pathirana, Prasad Suranga, Preetaj Deol, Rajwinder Brar, Roshan Siriwardana, Scott Burdekin, Taranjit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Vimal Khanduri, Waqar Ali.