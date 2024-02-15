ECI Spain-Czechia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Alongside ECS Spain 2024, the European Cricket Nation (ECN) is all set to host the ECI Spain-Czechia five-match T10 series, starting on February 17, Saturday.

These men’s games will take place alongside the women’s Spain-Czechia five-match series. All five games of the series will be played at Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

The team with the most wins at the end of the five-match series will be declared the winner. Both sides have come up with their strong squads for the series and it will be interesting to watch which side comes out on top.

A lot of international cricketers from both Spain and Czechia sides are expected to take part in this five-match series. Interestingly, the Captain of the Spain national team, Christian Munoz-Mills, and his deputy Lorne Burns will also be a part of the series.

Alongside the duo, Hamza Dar, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, and Muhammad Atif are also part of the national team who will be taking part in this five-match series for Spain.

For Czechia, Arun Ashokan, the national team skipper, will be taking part in this T10 series. Sabawoon Davizi, Ritik Tomar, and Sazib Bhuiyan are the other national cricketers from Czechia’s side who will be taking part in this T10 series.

ECI Spain-Czechia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 17, Saturday

Match 1 - Spain vs Czechia, 3:15 PM

Match 2 - Spain vs Czechia, 7:15 PM

February 18, Sunday

Match 3 - Spain vs Czechia, 1:15 PM

Match 4 - Spain vs Czechia, 5:15 PM

Match 5 - Spain vs Czechia, 9:15 PM

ECI Spain-Czechia 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ECI Spain-Czechia 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live telecast of the five-match series for fans in India.

ECI Spain-Czechia 2024: Full Squads

Spain

Alec Davidson-Soler, Awais Ahmed, Babar Khan, Christian Munoz Mills, Dani Long-Martinez, Hamza Saleem Dar, Hassan Ali, Lorne Burns, Mati Ur Rehman, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Sebastian Hughes-Pinan, Snehith Reddy, Tom Vine, Yasir Ali

Czechia

Arun Ashokan, Ayush Sharma, Martin Worndl, Mohammad Ratul, Neeraj Tyagi, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rhuturaj Magare, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sagor Hossain, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Vyshakh Jagannivasan

