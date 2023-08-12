ECI Switzerland 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECI Switzerland 2023 is all set to take place at Stadion Grundenmoos in St. Gallen. The tournament is scheduled to run from August 12 to August 13.

Three teams - Luxembourg, France, and Switzerland, will be vying for the title. The tournament will include a total of nine T10 matches, with each team competing against the other two teams thrice. The team that secures the top position on the leaderboard will be declared the overall winner of the tournament.

All three participating teams were also part of the recent Valletta Cup 2023. Switzerland's impeccable performance led them to victory as they remained unbeaten and clinched the title by defeating Malta in the finals. France secured the second spot with two wins and two losses.

Luxembourg ended up in fourth place, mirroring the records of the teams that finished above them.

ECI Switzerland 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, August 12

Match 1 - Switzerland vs Luxembourg - 12:15 PM

Match 2 - Switzerland vs France - 02:15 PM

Match 3 - France vs Luxembourg - 04:15 PM

Match 4 - Switzerland vs Luxembourg - 06:15 PM

Match 5 - Switzerland vs France - 08:15 PM

Sunday, August 13

Match 6 - Luxembourg vs France - 12:15 PM

Match 7 - Luxembourg vs Switzerland - 02:15 PM

Match 8 - Switzerland vs France - 04:15 PM

Match 9 - Luxembourg vs France - 06:15 PM

ECI Switzerland 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

All the matches of ECI Switzerland 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode App & Website. Fans will have to purchase a tour pass for ₹49 to experience all the excitement and entertainment.

ECI Switzerland 2023: Full Squads

Switzerland

Ali Nayyer, Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Hassan Ahmad, Idrees Haque, Izhar Hussain, Jai Sinh, Kenardo Fletcher, Lasanga Gayan, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Musa Ahmadzai, Nalinambika Kumar, Osama Mahmood, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu

France

Dawood Ahmadzai, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ghulami, Mustafa Omer, Noman Amjad, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Usman Khan, Zain Ahmad

Luxembourg

Akhilesh Kumar, Asgar Ali, Asghar Khan, Edmund Packard, Izhar Hussain, Jatin Madan, Jigyasu Pant, Kamal Soukhiya, Mayank Nagayach, Milad Momand, Rupesh Bingu, Sambhav Puri, Sareer Shah, Vivek Dixit