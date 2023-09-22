ECI T10 Italy, Rome 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the completion of the team ECS Italy, Rome tournament, European Cricket is all set for the ECI T10 Italy, Rome 2023, starting on September 23. The Roma Cricket Ground in Rome will host all the matches of this tournament,

A total of three teams, namely Italy, Finland and Austria, will take part in the competition in nine matches. Each team will play the other side thrice in a round-robin format. At the end of nine matches, the table topper will be crowned as the champion.

Up to 39 cricketers with decent ECS experience are taking part in this competition. Italy will start the edition as strong favorites as they have a lot of experience in this particular format.

ECI T10 Italy, Rome 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: Italy vs Finland - September 23, 12:45 PM

Match 2: Italy vs Austria - September 23, 2:45 PM

Match 3: Austria vs Finland - September 23, 4:45 PM

Match 4: Italy vs Finland - September 23, 6:45 PM

Match 5: Italy vs Austria - September 23, 8:45 PM

Match 6: Finland vs Austria - September 24, 12:45 PM

Match 7: Finland vs Italy - September 24, 2:45 PM

Match 8: Italy vs Austria - September 24, 4:45 PM

Match 9: Finland vs Austria - September 24, 6:45 PM

ECI T10 Italy, Rome 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ECI T10 Italy, Rome 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app. No live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

ECI T10 Italy, Rome 2023: Full Squads

Austria

Arsalan Arif (wk), Baseer Khan, Imran Asif, Iqbal Hossain, Abdullah Akbarjan, Adeel Tariq, Aquib Iqbal, Itibarshah Deedar, Karanbir Singh, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif.

Finland

Faheem Nellancheri (wk), Farrukh Zeb, Hariharan Dandapani, Jordan O’Brien, Junaid Khan, Adnan Ahmad, Amjad Sher, Avashesh Kumar, Nathan Collins, Nicholas Salonen, Parveen Kumar, Raaz Mohammad, Sumit Singh.

Italy

Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Gagandeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Joy Perera, Zain Ali, Zain Naqvi, Ali Raza, Amir Sharif, Dinidu Marage, Madupa Fernando, Nishermal Fernando, Rajmani Sandhu, Simranjit Singh.