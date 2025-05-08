ECI-W Greece-Germany 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Germany women’s team will tour Greece to play a three-match T10 series. The Marina Cricket Ground will host each of the three matches in Corfu on Friday, May 9.

The series will serve as a prelude to a four-match T20I challenge between the two sides at the same venue from May 10 onwards. In terms of white-ball cricket, the Greece Women’s team last played a T20I match back in October 2024, doing so during a four-match series against Bulgaria. The Greece team won each of the four fixtures to claim the series by a triumphant 4-0 margin at home.

For Germany Women, their last crack at T20Is occurred back in July 2024 through a home tri-series and a one-off match against Italy. While Germany failed to win the tri-series by losing to Italy in a one-sided final in Krefeld, they also lost their one-off affair by 48 runs later on the same day.

Nonetheless, both Greece and Germany will be aiming to gain some positive momentum in the impending T10 series before colliding in the subsequent T20Is with each other.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the ECI-W Greece-Germany 2025:

ECI-W Greece-Germany 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 9

1st T10: Greece Women vs Germany Women, 1:30 PM

2nd T10: Greece Women vs Germany Women, 4:00 PM

3rd T10: Greece Women vs Germany Women, 6:15 PM

ECI-W Greece-Germany 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live coverage of the Greece Women vs Germany Women T10 series on the FanCode app and website.

ECI-W Greece-Germany 2025: Full squads

Greece Women

Adamantia Makri, Alekcandra Kourkoulou, Anceliki Savvani, Chrysa Kanta, Dafni Vlachopolou, Elpida Kallous, Evangelia Grammenou, Ioanna Argyropolou, Maria Polymeri, Maria Syrioti, Maria Vervitsioti, Nefeli Georgota, Nikol Dolianiti, Tereza Kapsokavadi, and Thaleia Koula.

Germany Women

Ameya Kanukuntla, Anne Bierwisch, Ashwini Balaji, Asmita Kohli, Iris Edwards, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Milena Beresford, Nicole Kingsley, Rameesha Shahid, Sharanya Sadarangani, Shravya Kolcharam, Tina Gough and Wilhelmina Garcia.

