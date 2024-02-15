ECI-W Spain-Czechia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Barcelona is all set to host the ECI-W Spain-Czecha, starting on February 17, Saturday. A total of five games will be played in the series at Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Both sides have announced their strong squads for the series and it will be interesting to watch which side comes out on top. The team with the most wins at the end of the five-match series will be declared the winner.

In February 2023, the European Cricket Nation (ECN) made a groundbreaking announcement by introducing Women's T10, aimed at revolutionizing women's cricket. The first-ever women's ECS event showcased teams from Gibraltar, Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands in ECIW, Gibraltar 2023.

With the ECC men's event expanding to include more than 30 countries, the European Cricket Network aims to have a similar expansion in women's cricket in the upcoming seasons. As of now, more than 10 women’s teams have taken part in various ECN campaigns.

A lot of international cricketers from both Spain and Czechia women’s sides are expected to take part in this five-match series. Alongside the women’s series, men’s teams from Spain and Czechia will lock horns on the same dates.

ECI-W Spain-Czechia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 17, Saturday

Match 1 - Spain Women vs Czechia Women, 1:15 PM

Match 2 - Spain Women vs Czechia Women, 5:15 PM

Match 3 - Spain Women vs Czechia Women, 9:15 PM

February 18, Sunday

Match 4 - Spain Women vs Czechia Women, 3:15 PM

Match 5 - Spain Women vs Czechia Women, 7:15 PM

ECI-W Spain-Czechia 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ECI-W Spain-Czechia 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live telecast of the series for fans in India.

ECI-W Spain-Czechia 2024: Full Squads

Spain Women

Amy Brown-Carrera, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Aneesa Azmat, Elspeth Fowler, Jaspreet Kaur, Julia Zamorano, Maria Zamorano, Memoona Riaz Qureshi, Muskan Naseeb, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Payal Chilongia, Rabia Mushtaq, Samaia Basharat, Tashiba Mirza, Uswa Syed.

Czechia Women

Alison Mason, Delante Iannetti, Desiree Champagne-Terrell, Farwa Baber, Josephine Souckova, Karen Dcunha, Katerina Tesarikova, Mansi Parmar, Pratibha Choudhary, Sarka Kolcunova, Sirisha Nandivada, Sowjanya Talamarla, Tereza Kolcunova.

