ECS Czechia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECS Czechia 2025 will be a five-team event, organised by the European Cricket Network, from June 16 to June 18. The Scott Page Field in Vinor, Czechia will host all 14 games (including the knockouts) of the tournament.

The participating teams in this year's ECS Czechia are Prague Spartans, Praha Dominators, Vinohrady, Moravian, and Ostrava. The Prague Spartans will be in action twice in the first two games of the competition against Praha Dominators and Vinohrady, respectively.

The competition will be held in a single round-robin format, with all five teams facing the other four teams once during the league stages. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the qualifiers, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 18.

The top two teams will face each other in Qualifier 1 and the winner of the match will directly qualify for the finals. The third and fourth-placed teams will meet each other in the eliminator. The loser of the match will be eliminated, while the winner will face the loser of Qualifier 1 for the second spot in the finals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the detailed schedule, squads, and other live streaming and telecast details for the action-packed ECS Czechia 2025.

ECS Czechia 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, June 16

Match 1: Prague Spartans vs Praha Dominators, 12:15 PM

Match 2: Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady, 2:15 PM

Match 3: Praha Dominators vs Moravian, 4:15 PM

Match 4: Vinohrady vs Ostrava, 6:15 PM

Match 5: Ostrava vs Moravian, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 6: Vinohrady vs Praha Dominators, 12:15 PM

Match 7: Vinohrady vs Moravian, 2:15 PM

Match 8: Ostrava vs Praha Dominators, 4:15 PM

Match 9: Moravian vs Prague Spartans, 6:15 PM

Match 10: Prague Spartans vs Ostrava, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 2:15 PM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 5:15 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

ECS Czechia 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS Czechia 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ECS Czechia 2025: Full Squads

Prague Spartans

Abhishek Hathmode, Aditya Rayaprolu, Ashutosh Arya, Dheeraj Thakur, Fayaz Ahmad, Gnaanesh Karunanithi, Ijaz Khan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Balakrishnan, Naveen Purandhar, Neeraj Tyagi, Phaneendra Mantada, Riaz Ahmad, Sandeep Kumar, Shubham Gupta, Vasanth Kumar, Vignesh Kumar

Praha Dominators

Abdul Azad, Abdullah Al Mahmud, Al Mujahid Alam, Aryan Sandhu, Harun Ur Rashid, Himel Rongdi, Jaynto Deep, Mahmudul Hasham, Mohammad Ali Akbar, Naeem Islam, Nurul Absar Shahed, Prem Sai, Raihan Soroardi, Ramanjaneyulu Vatupali, Rezaul Haque, Robert Ernest, Sai Vamsi Prthi, Saikat Alam, Shakil Ahmad, Shamim Ahmed, Sultan Arif, Uday Kiran Kodali

Vinohrady

Abdul Muiz, Abhishek Sharma, Alfred Soucek, Arshad Hayat, Asijit Ghosh, Bilal Ahmad, Faizan Imtiaz, Fajar Sadique, Harry Bolland, Joe Cope, Joseph Jacob, Mohd Adnan, Muhammad Faizan, Naveen Kumar, Neelesh Kumar Tiwari, Ollie Dennis, Paras Tanwar, Praveen Sharma, Ravikant Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Siddarth Goud, Suraj Beragu, Suresh Ravisankar, Swaroop Muralinathan, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Vojtech Hasa

Moravian

Abhishek Parker, Akhil Pillai, Akshay Babu, Arjun Singh, Chandraprakash Rai, Jobi Samuel, Kriten Gurung, Kshitij Bhatnagar, Lal Mohan, Manish Varshney, Mayank Patel, Pawan Jaswal, Praveen Pilla, Premprakash Yadav, Sagar Khatri, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Vijay Bijalwal, Vineesh Njarekkattil

Ostrava

Abhijith Vincent, Ananthakumar Ganesamoorthy, Anil Kumar, Anirudh Srinivasan, Anurag Venugopal, Arun Ronal, Balaji Ramdas, Deepak V, Gouthamraj Allam, Jinu Raj Raju, Kishore Kumar Chandra, Midhun Murali, Neeraj Radhakrishnan, Nitin Meel, Pradeesh Pushpangadan, Riyas Kuniyil, Sarath Sasikumar, Sibi Kumar Boopathi, Sruthish Sivakumar, Subrahmanian Sudheer, Sujith Kaithavalappil Suresh

