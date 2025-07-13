ECS Germany, Krefeld 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) is all set to host the fourth edition of the ECS Germany, Krefeld, commencing on Monday, July 14, and concluding on Friday, July 18. Over the span of five days, 24 matches will be conducted at the Sportclub Krefeld 1905 e.V. Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Ad

Ten teams will compete in the event, divided into two groups. Group A comprises Grey Caps Aachen, Koln CC, Lenkerbeck Marl, SC Krefeld Spartans, and VFB Gelsenkirchen. Group B includes Bonn Blue Star, Dusseldorf Blackcaps, Monchengladbach, SC Krefeld Boosters, and Strass Rising Stars.

The previous edition in 2023 saw Dusseldorf Blackcaps emerge victorious with a commanding 46-run win over Bayer Boosters in the final. Jamshed Khan delivered an outstanding all-round performance, scoring 74 facing 28 deliveries, while also picking up two crucial wickets. He concluded as the scorer of the season with 564 runs, while Leela Gurugubelli topped the wicket-takers list with 18 wickets.

Ad

Trending

Bonn Blue Star secured the inaugural ECS Germany, Krefeld title, while the second edition was won by Bayer Spartans, who triumphed over Golden Star Bonn in the final. As anticipation builds for the 2025 edition, all eyes will be on both returning powerhouses and new contenders, with fans expecting another thrilling chapter in the ECS Germany, Krefeld tournament history.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Ad

ECS Germany, Krefeld 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, July 14

Match 1 - VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln CC, 12:30 PM

Match 2 – VFB Gelsenkirchen vs SC Krefeld Spartans, 2:30 PM

Match 3 – Koln CC vs Lenkerbeck Marl, 4:45 PM

Match 4 – SC Krefeld Spartans vs Grey Caps Aachen, 6:45 PM

Match 5 – Grey Caps Aachen vs Lenkerbeck Marl, 8:45 PM

Tuesday, July 15

Match 6 – SC Krefeld Spartans vs Lenkerbeck Marl, 12:30 PM

Ad

Match 7 – SC Krefeld Spartans vs Koln CC, 2:30 PM

Match 8 – Grey Caps Aachen vs Koln CC, 4:45 PM

Match 9 – Lenkerbeck Marl vs VFB Gelsenkirchen, 6:45 PM

Match 10 – VFB Gelsenkirchen vs Grey Caps Aachen, 8:45 PM

Wednesday, July 16

Match 11 – SC Krefeld Boosters vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, 12:30 PM

Match 12 – SC Krefeld Boosters vs Strass Rising Stars, 2:30 PM

Match 13 – Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs Monchengladbach, 4:45 PM

Match 14 – Strass Rising Stars vs Bonn Blue Star, 6:45 PM

Match 15 – Bonn Blue Star vs Monchengladbach, 8:45 PM

Ad

Thursday, July 17

Match 16 – Strass Rising Stars vs Monchengladbach, 12:30 PM

Match 17 – Strass Rising Stars vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, 2:30 PM

Match 18 – Bonn Blue Star vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, 4:45 PM

Match 19 – Monchengladbach vs SC Krefeld Boosters, 6:45 PM

Match 20 – SC Krefeld Boosters vs Bonn Blue Star, 8:45 PM

Friday, July 18

Eliminator – TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1 – TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Final – TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

ECS Germany, Krefeld 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS Germany, Krefeld 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Ad

ECS Germany, Krefeld 2025: Full Squads

Bonn Blue Star

Adam Mangal, Aman Kapoor, Ameya Deshpande, Amit Saini, Asad Mohammad, Ashish Makkar, Banny Brar, Bharath Thumula, Dhruv Rathod, Fahim Alikhil, Farmanullah Miakhel, Ghulam Ahmadi, Haron Khan, Haroon Javed, Honeyjeet Brar, Jain Kumar, Karanjit Brar, Kiran Kumaraswamy, Mohit Somani, Niamat Safi, Pramod Sharma, Rana Singh, Vikram Jeet, Zaheer Abbas

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Aakash Pandey, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Ahmadzia Ahmadzai, Benjamin Das, Jamshed Mutahidi, Kashif Shahab, Koushik Chowdhury, Popal Katakhil, Pranoy Tugnawat, Punit Jindal, Ravish Talwar, Raviteja Velamuri, Ubaid Manzoor, Udit Mehta, Vikesh Subramoniam, Zashid Malik

Ad

Grey Caps Aachen

Abdul Qadir, Abdul Rehman, Hammad Khan, Hassan Manzar, Hisham Zahid, Madeeh Jerral, Saad Siddique, Sabeeh Jerral, Safiqul Islam, Sahil Mulani, Sajawal Naveed, Sumit Sahu, Tallal Javied, Tehreem Raza, Umer Farooq

Koln CC

Adeel Ahmad, Akhil Sugathan, Akshay Dhani, Ashik Rahuman, Asmdin Zadran, Atharva Maid, Binson Thomas, Imran Rasooli, Irfan Ahmed, Jayaraman Baskaran, Kaushik Koogur, Muhammad Tayyab, Neeraj Ahlawat, Prateek Dabholkar, Sagar Devangamath, Sasanka Sanka, Shreyas Pande, Siva Indukuri, Sivakumar Kumpatla, Soham Popalghat, Sravan Jagadeesh, Srinivas Kumar, Suvajit Basu, Tejas Morbagal, Vaisakh Panicker

Ad

Lenkerbeck Marl

Arfan Malik, Arman Miakhil, Chaudhary Abbas, Harjot Singh, Ijaz Butt, Imran Muhammad, Khurshid Momand, Mehran Masih, Muhammad Waqar, Omair Chaudhry, Saadat Alkozai, Shamas Ul Abd Din, Sheraz Zadran, Sufyan Arshad, Taha Butt

Monchengladbach

Abdul Ashori, Abdul Maten, Abdul Rahim, Abubakar Safi, Ajab Khan, Ehsanullah Nader, Elyas Arian, Jamsheed Jani, Kallookkara Javad, Khalil Yousafzai, Mansoor Ahmad, Qasir Iqbal, Rajesh Kumar, Saleemkhan Ahmedzeh, Suleman Yar, Wisal Kabir, Ziad Afghan

SC Krefeld Boosters

Ad

Adrian Unrasch, Ahilan Ravinthran, Atchuthan Balachandran, Ebin Antu, Harshdeep Singh, Janarthanam Mani, Lovejeet Singh, Lovepreet Bhullar, Mahintha Mahendran, Malith Herath, Sakeshkanth Indran, Sameer Naeem, Sandeep Rathore, Sandeep Rawat, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Vaka Kanth

SC Krefeld Spartans

Altaf Ahmad, Arsalan Siddiqui, Aryan Amirzai, Humayun Butt, Khalid Asad, Mahboob Elahi Noor, Manjot Singh, Manoj Panthangi, Mustafa Ulhaq, Nasib Khoushdel, Noman Qurashi, Sameer Naeem, Shazil Mirza, Subramanian Ramsurathkumar, Taha Hassan, Taha Khan, Zain Masood

Strass Rising Stars

Ad

Afzaal Muhammad, Ahmad Ijaz, Ahmadschah Ahmadzai, Ejaz Hashmi, Faheem Jani, Faheem Methal, Fawad Surkhradi, Hazrat Bilal, Iqbal Aziz, Konduri Sai, Lemar Shaheen, Muaaz Hassan, Mubashar Inayat, Muhammad Suliman, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Murtaza Karimi, Osman Shirzad, Peter Broussard, Prateek Harsh, Raja Mubashir, Sagar Kataria, Tauqeer Khan, Usama Ali, Varun Reddy, Zain Ul Hassan

VFB Gelsenkirchen

Ace Pruss, Amal Mudappattu, Gopinath Manoharan, Jay Tamakuwala, Krishnan Sahasranaman, Manush Mani, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Oweis, Muhammad Raheel, Punith Murugesh, Rahul Mathavan, Raj Bhushan, Ronit Satapathy, Rubesh Palaniappan, Shazaib Khan, Shrutarv Awasthi, Waqas Fatmi, Zakirullah Asmari

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️