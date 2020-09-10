ECS Romania T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS T10 bandwagon shifts to Romania with the announcement of the ECS Romania T10 League 2020. The two-day tournament will commence on Saturday, September 12 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest.

As per the Romania T10 League details, the four teams, namely Baneasa Cricket Club, Cluj Cricket Club, Indian Cricket Club and United Cricket Club will face each other once in the robin-round format.

The top three teams at the end of the group round will qualify for the playoff games, with the group topper progressing directly to the Romania final. The other two teams will clash in the eliminator before joining the group topper.

ECS Romania T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All times in IST)

September 12, Saturday

Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Indian Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club at 04:30 PM

United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club at 06:30 PM

Advertisement

September 13, Sunday

Cluj Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

ECS Romania T10 Eliminator: September 13, Sunday

2nd Group Round vs 3rd Group Round at 05:30 PM

ECS Romania T10 Final: September 13, Sunday

Winner Group Round vs Winner Eliminator at 08:30 PM

ECS Romania T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Romania T10 League 2020 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode App. Cricket fans in other nations can catch the live action on the YouTube channel, ECN -European Cricket Network.

ECS Romania T10 League 2020 full squads

Baneasa Cricket Club Squad: Syed Atif, Ijaz Hussain, Umair Mir, Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Peter Masiah, Abhay Malyan, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Rohit Kumar, Peter Danci, Samim Ahmad, Abdul Shakoor, Nouman Rana, Supinder Hayer, Rashid Mukhtar, Haamid Farooqui, Zeeshan Mazhar, Irfan Haider, Mihai Rusen, Saad Mohsin, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Riyas Mohammad and Sheraz Gondal.

Cluj Cricket Club Squad: Arun Chandrasekharan, Gaurav Mishra, Gaurav Narad, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Rajendra Arjun, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devra, Ravindra Athapaththu Karthigai Ramachandran, George Gheorge, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana.

Indian Cricket Club Squad: Muhammad Zakria, Gohar Manan, Syed Abbass, Abdul Bevinje, Gull Rahim Gul, Royaid Khan, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Ziarmal Sahak and Esmatullah Khan.

United Cricket Club Squad: Syed Zain, Ramesh Satheesan, Rajesh Kumar, Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu, Lalit Panjabi, Imran Haider, Divakharr Sundararajan, Abhishek Ahuja, Kaustubh Chavan, Moiz Muhammad, Aftab Kayani, Saroj Deuja and Hammad Ahmed Kayani.