ECS Spain Madrid 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain Madrid 2025 is all set to take place from April 7 to 12. Madrid's La Elipa ground will serve as the host to all 23 T10 games, including knockouts.

Five teams - Getafe, Madrid CC, Madrid Stars, Madrid United and Sonseca Sultans are taking part in the competition. The contest will witness a double round-robin format being followed, with each team playing against other teams twice to decide the top four teams, who will qualify for the playoffs.

The tournament is expected to bring Madrid on the European cricket map. It will be interesting to see if the players can weave their magic to make the game popular in the region.

On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

ECS Spain Madrid 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, April 7

Match 1 - Madrid Stars vs Sonseca Sultans, 12:15 PM

Match 2- Madrid Stars vs Sonseca Sultans, 02:15 PM

Match 3 - Madrid United vs Madrid CC, 04:15 PM

Match 4 - Madrid United vs Madrid CC, 06:15 PM

Tuesday, April 8

Match 5 - Madrid Stars vs Getafe, 12:15 PM

Match 6 - Madrid Stars vs Getafe, 02:15 PM

Match 7 - Madrid CC vs Sonseca Sultans, 04:15 PM

Match 8 - Madrid CC vs Sonseca Sultans, 06:15 PM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 9 - Madrid CC vs Getafe, 12:15 PM

Match 10 - Madrid CC vs Getafe, 02:15 PM

Match 11 - Sonseca Sultans vs Madrid United, 04:15 PM

Match 12 - Sonseca Sultans vs Madrid United, 06:15 PM

Thursday, April 10

Match 13 - Madrid CC vs Madrid Stars, 12:15 PM

Match 14 - Madrid CC vs Madrid Stars, 02:15 PM

Match 15 - Madrid United vs Getafe, 04:15 PM

Match 16 - Madrid United vs Getafe, 06:15 PM

Friday, April 11

Match 17 - Getafe vs Sonseca Sultans, 12:15 PM

Match 18 - Getafe vs Sonseca Sultans, 02:15 PM

Match 19 - Madrid United vs Madrid Stars, 04:15 PM

Match 20 - Madrid United vs Madrid Stars, 06:15 PM

Saturday, April 12

Eliminator, 12:15 PM

Qualifier, 03:15 PM

Final, 06:15 PM

ECS Spain Madrid 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. If the fans can't get a glimpse of live action, they can hop on to the European Cricket Network YouTube channel to watch the highlights of the games.

ECS Spain Madrid 2025: Full Squads

Getafe

Abu Bakar, Abu Salam, Jafar Ahmed, Jahidul Islam, Kamil Ahmed, Kowser Ahmed, MD Mahamud Chowdhury, MD Mehdi Tamim, MD Naymul Rasel, MD Sheik Farid, Mobarak Hossain, Mohammed Aslam, Noore Azman, Oly Rahman, Omar Ali, Rasel Bhuiyan, Repon Mohammad, Sahabjalal Hasan, Sayed Anwar, Surya Balu, Tufayel Shamim

Madrid CC

Abdul Hakeem, Abdullah Iftikhar, Anand Kaul, Chaitanya Sharma, Connor Wood, Daniel Walker, Deepak Kumar, Gourav Saha, Imran Siddque, Joel Munz Jones, Jon Woodward, Krishna Adhikari, Leandro Espanol, Matt Rennick, Milan Bernardos, Patrick Telford, Sumon Hossain, Sven Prinsloo, Taha Bhatti, Vinay Bhardwaj

Madrid Stars

Abu Sufyan, Ahsan Yaqoob, Ali Akbar Cheema, Ali Muhammad, Arsalan Javed, Asim Ali, Asrar Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Faraz Farooqui, Hamayoun Babar, Hussain Alumdar, Kamran Raja Kashif Aziz, Kashif Rana, Khawar Hussain, Sandeep Jaiswal, Shoaib Khan, Tasawar Azam, Waheed Akhtar, Waqas Javed, Yasir Munir, Zeeshan Ali, Zia Farooqi, Zia Ul Rehman

Madrid United

Ansar Khaliq, Aqib Hussain, Arif Hassan, Aryann Gupta, Ittefaq Ahmad, Maaz Khan, Mohib Shamim, Mohsin Jutt, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Usman, Ornub Masum, Qadar Nawaz, Rehan Khalid, Sajid Hassan, Sekandar Shah, Shiraz Ahmed, Touseef Arshad

Sonseca Sultans

Aamir Shaukat, Ahad Shaukat, Ayaz Younus, Daniyal Hashmi, Dipendra Basnet, Faisal Mirza, Jamal Chaudhry, Kash Iqbal, Kashif Iqbal, Khawar Khurshid, Mirza Baig, Naseer Mirza, Patrick Deehan, Qasim Ali, Raj Kumar, Syed Shah, Waqar Zafar, Waseem Majeed

