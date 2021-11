ECS T10 Barcelona 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 is all set to commence on November 1st in Girona.

The competition will feature nine teams who will fight for the coveted title. The tournament features several exciting talents from Barcelona and is expected to be a hard-fought one. The event will be played in a round-robin-style contest, with each team facing the other once.

Punjab Warriors, Hira Sabadell, Gracia, Fateh, Falco, Catalunya Tigers, Catalunya CC, Hawks, and Montcada Royal are the nine teams competing in the event. 38 matches will be contested over 20 days, including the Bronze Final and the Final which will be played on November 20th.

All matches will be played at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, November 1

Punjab Warriors vs Hira Sabadell, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, November 2

Gracia vs Punjab Warriors, 12:00 AM

Fateh vs Falco, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, November 3

Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh, 12:00 AM

Catalunya CC vs Hawks, 9:30 PM

Thursday, November 4

Montcada Royal vs Catalunya CC, 12:00 AM

Hira Sabadell vs Gracia, 9:30 PM

Friday, November 5

Falco vs Hira Sabadell , 12:00 AM

Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks, 9:30 PM

Saturday, November 6

Hira Sabadell vs Catalunya Tigers, 12:00 AM

Hawks vs Punjab Warriors, 9:30 PM

Sunday, November 7

Fateh vs Hawks, 12:00 AM

Catalunya Tigers vs Catalunya CC, 9:30 PM

Monday, November 8

Montcada Royal vs Catalunya Tigers, 12:00 AM

Montcada Royal vs Punjab Warriors, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, November 9

Hawks vs Montcada Royal, 12:00 AM

Hira Sabadell vs Fateh, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, November 10

Catalunya CC vs Hira Sabadell, 12:00 AM

Fateh vs Catalunya CC, 9:30 PM

Thursday, November 11

Montcada Royal vs Fateh, 12:00 AM

Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia, 9:30 PM

Friday, November 12

Falco vs Catalunya Tigers, 12:00 AM

Catalunya CC vs Punjab Warriors, 9:30 PM

Saturday, November 13

Gracia vs Catalunya CC, 12:00 AM

Punjab Warriors vs Catalunya Tigers, 9:30 PM

Sunday, November 14

Fateh vs Punjab Warriors, 12:00 AM

Falco vs Montcada Royal, 9:30 PM

Monday, November 15

Punjab Warriors vs Falco, 12:00 AM

Gracia vs Fateh, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, November 16

Hawks vs Gracia, 12:00 AM

Falco vs Gracia, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, November 17

Catalunya CC vs Falco, 12:00 AM

Hawks vs Falco, 9:30 PM

Thursday, November 18

Hira Sabadell vs Hawks, 12:00 AM

Montcada Royal vs Hawks, 9:30 PM

Friday, November 19

Gracia vs Montcada Royal, 12:00 AM

Bronze Final, 9:30 PM

Saturday, November 20

Final, 12:00 AM

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will be streamed on the Fancode app and website.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021: Squads

Punjab Warriors

Amandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Palwinder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Padda, Tajinder Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman

Hira Sabadell

Abid Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Aqeel Ansar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Khawar Mehmood, Majeed Kashif, Manan Ayub, Mehmood Akhtar, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Sharanjit Singh, Sufian Ansar, Zeeshan Afzal

Gracia

Abhishek Borikar, Abhishek Khullar, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Baljit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Goldy Jaswal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Harkamal Singh, Heera Mahey, Ishan Patel, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Thakur, Manish Manwani, Manpreet Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Prasanna Jathan, Rajwinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Sukhpreet Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar

Fateh

Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Davinder Singh Kaur, Faheem Ali, Gulraiz Hussain, Gurvinder Singh Sr, Gurwinder Sidhu, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Jubed Miah, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Manjinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Moshiur Rahman, Nabeel Qaiser, Naghman Hussain, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Shantanu Sharma, Sharjeel Qaiser, Sofiqul Islam, Wajid Iqbal

Falco

Adeel Arif, Adeel Sarwar, Awais Khan, Hassan Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javeed, Mohammad Yaseen, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Shah, Rehman Rajput, Shabaz Ahmed, Sohaib Khan, Tanveer Iqbal, Wajhat Mehmood, Zeeshan Raza

Catalunya Tigers

Asjad Butt, Atif Nadeem, Awais Ahmed, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Aqsam, Muhammad Zeeshan, Qasim Ali, Samar Shamshad, Shahzaib Akram, Sheraz Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Taimoor Mujahid, Taimur Mughal, Umer Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Zulqarnain Haider

Catalunya CC

Ali Azam, Ameer Abdullah, Asim Raja, Haider Ali, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem, Malik Zeeshan, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Mughal, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Nadim Hussain, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Rauf Zaman, Razaqat Ali, Sabteen Haider, Sanwal Masood, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Sherazi, Yasir Ali

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Ameer Hamzah, Amir Hamza, Bilal Muhammad, Durrab Hassan, Hussnain Ali, Ibrar Hussan, Inzamam Gulfam, Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Hanzala, Muhammad Sanaullah, Numan Ali, Omar Ali, Qamar Razaq, Saif Ur Rehman, Shakil Ahmed, Sohail Muhammad, Umair Muhammad, Waheed Elahi, Zafar Farhan, Zain Aslam Bibi

Montcada Royal

Aamir Shahzad, Adeel Raja, Arif Majeed, Asad Afzaal, Farrukh Sohail, Ghulam Sabar, Hamza Saleem, Ibrar Hussain, Imran Amjad, Jehanzaib Asghar, Junaid Ali, Kashif Shafi, MD Umar Waqas, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Saqib, Owais Nazir, Sarfraz Anwar, Toqueer Shabbir, Usman Ul Haq, Zeb Ali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee