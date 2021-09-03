ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series moves from Capelle in the Netherlands to Cartaxo in Portugal. A total of seven teams will compete in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 and an exciting set of matches is expected to be played in Portugal in the coming week.

Oeiras, Gorkha 11, Malo, Friendship CC, Fighters CC, Wild Panthers and Coimbra Knights are the seven teams competing in the tournament. Malo will enter the season as strong favorites, having won the previous edition by defeating Alvalade CC in the final.

All matches of the tournament will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo. The tournament starts on September 6 with the grand finale scheduled for September 11.

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

September 6, Monday

Oeiras vs Gorkha 11, 2:00 PM

Malo vs Friendship CC, 4:00 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Malo, 6:00 PM

Oeiras vs Friendship CC, 8:00 PM

September 7, Tuesday

Fighters CC vs Wild Panthers, 2:00 PM

Friendship CC vs Coimbra Knights, 4:00 PM

Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, 6:00 PM

Fighters CC vs Coimbra Knights, 8:00 PM

September 8, Wednesday

Oeiras vs Coimbra Knights, 2:00 PM

Malo vs Fighters CC, 4:00 PM

Malo vs Coimbra Knights, 6:00 PM

Oeiras vs Fighters CC, 8:00 PM

September 9, Thursday

Gorkha 11 vs Wild Panthers, 2:00 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC, 4:00 PM

Wild Panthers vs Coimbra Knights, 6:00 PM

Friendship CC vs Fighters CC, 8:00 PM

September 10, Friday

Oeiras vs Malo, 2:00 PM

Oeiras vs Wild Panthers, 4:00 PM

Wild Panthers vs Malo, 6:00 PM

Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights, 8:00 PM

September 11, Saturday

Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC, 2:00 PM

Semi-Final 1, 5:00 PM

Semi-Final 2, 7:00 PM

Final, 10:00 PM

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the tournament will be streamed live on FanCode in India.

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021: Squads

Malo

Aamer Ikram, Adnan Gondal, Ajay Makan, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Gulfam Shahid, Jayesh Popat, Mian Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sulaman, Najam Shahzad, Raj Popat, Shan Aziz, Syed Ali, Syed Maisam, Tahir Mahmood, Umar Farooq, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah

Wild Panthers

Akshar Patel, Azhar Andani, Bhaumik Patel, Daxesh Patel, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Gaurang Patel, Hardik Patel, Jaydeep Patel, Kishan Suthar, Md Siraj Nipo, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Sunil Patel, Waqar Nasir

Fighters CC

Amarjeet Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Balwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurlal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Lalit Kumar, Mandeep Mall, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Shan, Parwinder Singh, Rana Sarwar, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Satnam Singh, Varinder Virk

Friendship CC

Abdus Samad, Ashraful Rupu, Enamul Shamim, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Omar Faruk, Md Redoan Jaman, Mizu Rahman, Mohammad Alamin, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Naim Rahman, Rakibul Islam, Rayhan Khan, Sabbir Hussain, Sajjad Hossin, Sayful Huda, Taher Hossain

Oeiras

Amandeep, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Jai Mandhan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, John Foster, Joseph Frost, Kapil Surendrakumar, Krut Patel, Kuldeep Gholiya, Kumar Rohit, Michael Harris, Nishank Popat, Nishant Prakash, Parth Jounjat, Paulo Buccimazza, Prince Maratha, Ranjit Narayan, Shayaddur Rahman, Silkesh Deuchande, Sunil Kumar

Gorkha 11

Absar Alam, Amandeep Ghumman, Amandeep Singh, Anurag Paudel, Arslan Naseem, Binit Singh, Binod Gyawali, Charanjeet Singh, Faizal Rahim, Harjit Bhatia, Imran Khan, Jagroop Singh, Keroon Kandel, Lakshman KC, MD Shofiqul Islam, Madhukar Thapa, Manjit Singh, Mohsin Butt, Parveen Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rahul Biswokarma, Rahul Hudda, Rinku Singh, Saddam Akbory, Shubham Bhatia, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Suman Kunwar, Utsab Karki

Coimbra Knights

Amit Kumar, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Faisal Bashir, Giorpreet Singh, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Lovey Saini, MD Zaman, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Muhammad Irfan, Pardeep Kalyan, Ravi Bal, Rob Lewis, Stephen Waddell, Tom Nicholas, Tony Madeira, Vikas Kumar

