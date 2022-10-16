ECS T10 Croatia 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series moves to Croatia on Monday, October 17. A total of five teams will participate in this year's edition at Budenec Oval in Zagreb, Croatia.

The five participating teams are Zagreb Sokol, Zagreb Assassins, Belgrade, Ljubljana, and Sir William Hoste Vis. Zagreb Sokol will enter the tournament as the defending champions after defeating Ljubljana in the previous edition.

Zagreb Sokol and Zagreb Assassins will lock horns in the first encounter of this year's edition. The grand finale will be held on Saturday, October 22.

ECS T10 Croatia 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, October 17

Zagreb Sokol vs Zagreb Assassins, 12.00 pm

Zagreb Sokol vs Zagreb Assassins, 2.00 pm

Ljubljana vs Belgrade, 4.30 pm

Ljubljana vs Belgrade, 6.30 pm

Tuesday, October 18

Ljubljana vs Sir William Hoste Vis, 12.00 pm

Ljubljana vs Sir William Hoste Vis, 2.00 pm

Zagreb Assassins vs Belgrade, 4.30 pm

Zagreb Assassins vs Belgrade, 6.30 pm

Wednesday, October 19

Belgrade vs Zagreb Sokol, 12.00 pm

Belgrade vs Zagreb Sokol, 2.00 pm

Zagreb Assassins vs Sir William Hoste Vis, 4.30 pm

Zagreb Assassins vs Sir William Hoste Vis, 6.30 pm

Thursday, October 20

Zagreb Assassins vs Ljubljana, 12.00 pm

Zagreb Assassins vs Ljubljana, 2.00 pm

Zagreb Sokol vs Sir William Hoste Vis, 4.30 pm

Zagreb Sokol vs Sir William Hoste Vis, 6.30 pm

Friday, October 21

Sir William Hoste Vis vs Belgrade, 12.00 pm

Sir William Hoste Vis vs Belgrade, 2.00 pm

Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, 4.30 pm

Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, 6.30 pm

Saturday, October 22

Eliminator, 12.00 pm

Qualifier 1, 2.00 pm

Qualifier 2, 4.45 pm

Final, 7.30 pm

ECS T10 Croatia 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fancode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS T10 Croatia 2022: Full Squads

Sir William Hoste Vis

Andro Roki, Benjamin Izard, Craig Wear, Damir Svilicic, Hylton Phillips, Istok Dordevic, Josip Jukic, Luka Stubbs, Oliver Roki, Peter Mackelworth, Sam Houghton, Steven Haslemere, Toni Pecarevic, Veljko Popovic.

Zagreb Assassins

Abhi Awasthi, Abhishek Daxini, Akshay Daxini, Anil Balhera, Annu Mann, Bharath Gowda, David Zizic, Eugene Jones, Gourav Dabria, Hari Satheedevi, Ivan Danolic, Ivan Slipcevic, Kresimir Kekez, Marko Mance, Naseem Khan, Navneet Rohilla, Nigar Ahmed, Pero Bosnjak, Sahil Thakur, Simranjeet Singh, Vedran Zanko, Vikram Singh, Yogesh Belage.

Zagreb Sokol

Abdullah Al Mamun, Ali Zafar, Amal Krishna, Aman Maheshwari, Arpit Shukla, Christopher Osborne, David Skinner, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Gurpreer Singh, Jai Thakur, Mark Davies, Nils Gornall, Saghar Manzoor, Sohail Ahmad, Suresh Shanmugam, Usama Haider, Wasal Kamal.

Belgrade

Alexander Dizija, Amit Grover, Ayo Mene-Ejegi, Bogdan Dugic, Braithyn Pecic, Danijel Petrovic, Mandar Sardesai, Mike Jones, Nemanja Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Robin Vitas, Sachin Shinde, Slobodan Tosic, Sumit Meena, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton.

Ljubljana

Abdul Hassan, Amar Singh, Ghani Khan, Haris Karim, Hassaan Ahmed, Izaz Ali, Jay Rana, Jost Hobic, Mirwais Shinwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Noor Etimadi, Ramanjot Singh, Rasheed Ali Mamadkhel, Rizwan Zahoor, Tarun Sharma, Waqar Khan.

