ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ICCA Arabian T20 League has got underway on Saturday, October 15, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The two-month-long tournament will have its grand finale on Monday, December 12.

A total of 16 teams are participating in this tournament — Ajman Heroes, Dubai Dare Devils, Dubai Gymkhana, Emirates NBD CKT Club, Foot Print Defenders, Future Mattress, Gallion CKT Club, Gems Education CC, International Warriors, Infusion Invergy Lions, Karwan CC, Mid-East Metals, Pacific Group, Rajkot Thunders, Seven Districts, and The Vision Shipping.

These 16 sides have been divided into two groups with eight teams each. Rajkot Thunders, Gallion CKT Club, Karwan CC, Foot Print Defenders, Infusion Invergy Lions, The Vision Shipping, Ajman Heroes, and Gems Education CC are part of Group A, whereas Group B has Dubai Dare Devils, Mid-East Metals, Future Mattress, Pacific Group, Dubai Gymkhana, Emirates NBD CKT Club, International Warriors, and Seven Districts.

ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, October 15

Rajkot Thunders vs Gallion CKT Club, 9.00 pm

Sunday, October 16

Dubai Dare Devils vs Mid-East Metals, 9.30 pm

Monday, October 17

Future Mattress vs Pacific Group, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, October 18

Dubai Gymkhana vs Dubai Dare Devils, 9.30 pm

Friday, October 21

Gems Education CC vs Infusion Invergy Lions, 9.30 pm

Sunday, October 23

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs International Warriors, 9.30 pm

Monday, October 24

Foot Print Defenders vs Rajkot Thunders, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, October 25

Future Mattress vs Mid-East Metals, 9.30 pm

Thursday, October 27

Karwan CC vs Gallion CKT Club, 9.30 pm

Friday, October 28

Pacific Group vs Mid-East Metals, 9.30 pm

Saturday, October 29

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Foot Print Defenders, 3.30 pm

Future Mattress vs Seven Districts, 9.30 pm

Sunday, October 30

Dubai Gymkhana vs International Warriors, 9.30 pm

Monday, October 31

Foot Print Defenders vs Gallion CKT Club, 9.30 pm

Thursday, November 3

Seven Districts vs Dubai Gymkhana, 9.30 pm

Friday, November 4

The Vision Shipping vs Rajkot Thunders, 9.30 pm

Saturday, November 5

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Gallion CKT Club, 3.30 pm

Future Mattress vs International Warriors, 9.30 pm

Sunday, November 6

Pacific Group vs Seven Districts, 3.30 pm

Karwan CC vs Gems Education CC, 9.30 pm

Monday, November 7

Dubai Gymkhana vs Emirates NBD CKT Club, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, November 8

Infusion Invergy Lions vs Rajkot Thunders, 9.30 pm

Thursday, November 10

Pacific Group vs Dubal Gymkhana, 9.30 pm

Friday, November 11

International Warriors vs Mid-East Metals, 9.30 pm

Saturday, November 12

Ajman Heroes vs Infusion Invergy Lions, 9.30 pm

Sunday, November 13

Pacific Group vs International Warriors, 3.30 pm

Future Mattress vs Emirates NBD CKT Club, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, November 15

Seven Districts vs Emirates NBD CKT Club, 9.30 pm

Thursday, November 17

The Vision Shipping vs Gems Education CC, 9.30 pm

Friday, November 18

Future Mattress vs Dubal Dare Devils, 9.30 pm

Saturday, November 19

Ajman Heroes vs Foot Print Defenders, 3.30 pm

The Vision Shipping vs Infusion Invergy Lions, 9.30 pm

Sunday, November 20

Gems Education CC vs Rakot Thunders, 3.30 pm

Dubai Dare Devils vs International Warriors, 9.30 pm

Monday, November 21

Ajman Heroes vs Gallion CKT Club, 9.30 pm

Thursday, November 24

Seven Districts vs Mid-East Metals, 10.30 pm

Friday, November 25

Seven Districts vs Dubai Dare Devils, 10.30 pm

Saturday, November 26

Pacific Group vs Emirates NBD CKT Club, 3.30 pm

Ajman Heroes vs Rajkot Thunders, 10.30 pm

Sunday, November 27

Pacific Group vs Dubai Dare Devils, 3.30 pm

Karwan CC vs Infusion Invergy Lions, 10.30 pm

Monday, November 28

Future Mattress vs Dubai Gymkhana, 10.30 pm

Thursday, December 1

Ajman Heroes vs Gems Education CC, 3.30 pm

The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC, 10.30 pm

Saturday, December 3

The Vision Shipping vs Foot Print Defenders, 3.30 pm

Gems Education CC vs Gallion CKT Club, 10.30 pm

Sunday, December 4

Karwan CC vs Ajman Heroes, 3.30 pm

Emirates NBD CKT Club vs Mid-East Metals, 10.30 pm

Monday, December 5

Seven Districts vs International Warriors, 10.30 pm

Tuesday, December 6

Gems Education CC vs Foot Print Defenders, 10.30 pm

Thursday, December 8

Dubai Gymkhana vs Mid-East Metals, 10.30 pm

Friday, December 9

Dubai Dare Devils vs Emirates NBD CKT Club, 10.30 pm

Saturday, December 10

The Vision Shipping vs Ajman Heroes, 3.30 pm

Karwan CC vs Foot Print Defenders, 10.30 pm

Sunday, December 11

Semi-Final 1, 3.30 pm

Semi-Final 2, 10.30 pm

Monday, December 12

Final, 10.30 pm

ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022: Full Squads

Ajman Heroes

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Faisal Baig, Faizan Sheikh, Sagar Kalyan, Saqlain Haider, Yash Jai Kumar, Adnan Arif, Ibthisam Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Sheridan Hadfield, Wajahat Rasool, Adnan Khan (Wk), Khalid Shah (Wk), Ankur Sangwan, Charith Nirmal, Mohammed Ajmal, Nav Pabreja, Sheldon Dcruz, Sultan Ahmed.

Dubai Dare Devils

Azharuddin Qureshi, Haroon Ghaus, Mohamed Nashir Saipillai, Abdul Aziz Mohd Rashid, Akshay Jotin, Ali Gohar, Anoop Nair, Munad Akbari, Rathesh Poojarim, Riswan Shamsudeen, Abhay Jotin (Wk), Rahul Soni (c) & (Wk), Ashish Sharma, Farhan Hanif, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Mohit Raghav.

Dubai Gymkhana

Hammad Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Shahir, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Muhammad Hassan, Shajat Talat, Usama Khalid, Waqas Ahmed Khan, Bilal Azmat, Jeevan Gangadharan, Syed Aashir, Varun Arora, Hamdan Tahir (Wk), Muhammad Abid Nini, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, Tashfen Yasin.

Emirates NBD CKT Club

Hammad Ahmed Khan Sohail Butt Anuj Thakur Anurag Nishad Mubashir Bukhari Muhammad Ismail Muhammad Yasir (c) Muzammil Charan Santosh Pillai Umar Sultan Mohammad Shahir (Wk) Akhlaq Haider Dhiman Bhaumik Muhammad Imran Vaibhahv Singh.

Foot Print Defenders

Faisur Ur Rehman, Hamid Shabbir, Mushtaq Khan, Rizwan Akbar, Sethurathnam Ramakrishnan, Sheraz Sarfraz (c), Ayush Roy, Hassan Khan, Santosh Roy, Asfand Khan (Wk), Ahmed Zahoor Khan, Barin Desai, Muhammad Amir, Roshaan, Zayn Raza.

Future Mattress

Adil Mirza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Ansar Khan, Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider,Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Sardar Bahzad, Shoaib Laghari, Tahir Latif,Tasawar Jammu, Umair Ali, Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor (Wk), Saif Janjua (Wk),Abdul Ghaffar,Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mudassar.

Gallion CKT Club

Abdul Wahid, Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Sandeep Singh, Vibhor Shahi, Usman Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Amjad Gul, Tariq Mahmood, Safeer Tariq, Hafeez Rehman, Abdul Malik, Jamshaid Butt, Mudassar Ali, Saifullah Noor.

Gems Education CC

Aamir Wahab, Amardeep Singh, Bilal Mirza, Hasnat Raza, Sajid Iqbal, Sanoj Abdu, Shahzad Ali, Shuja Haider, Ali Teepu, Ameer Hamza, Asim Arshad, Mohsin Irshad, Qaiser Nawaz, Rejith Arjunan, Roashan Khaleel, Balraj Singh (Wk), Muhammad Salman, Revlino Fernandes (Wk), Salman Shahid (Wk), Ali Afridi, Binny Ragunath, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Ikram, Zafar Raja (c), Zaheer Arshad.

International Warriors

Diyon Stouter, Haseeb Lashari, Imran Meyen, Javed Siddiqi, Srivantha Thilakahetti, Gayan Randiligama, Lucky Abbas, Shayan Khan (c), Thinus Steyn, Varun Kumar, Zaib Pirzada, Nizakat Ali (Wk), Pratik Shettigar (Wk), Dylan Krishan, Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Usman Azim.

Infusion Invergy Lions

Deepak Pandey, Dilawar Khan, Faris Faisal, Haseeb Ur Rehman (Wk), Syed Muhammad Danish, Amin Khan, Aqeel Shabbir, Atiq Shabir, Bijay Chhetri, Bilal Sheikh (c), Deepak Kumar Bhartiya, Kathiravan Sampasivam, Khursand Butt, Mazhar Hussain, Mazhar Ikhlaq, Muhammad Fahad Aliani, Muhammad Omer, Naqash Ali, Rajesh Kumar Maloo, Usama Ahmed, Vasurat Shukla, Waqas Tariq, Hamza Sheraz (Wk), Junaid Jawo (Wk), Tanish Suri (Wk), Muhammad Anwar Khan (Wk), Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq, Naheed Kiani.

Karwan CC

Ali Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Haris Khanzada, Moazzam Hayat, Rameez Shahzad, Nadir Hussain, Qamar Awan, Sardar Bahzad, Tariq Mehmood, Furqan Khalil (Wk), Babar Iqbal, Hafeez ur Rehman, Imran Khan jr, Saif Ghauri, Sheraz Piya, Usama Mir, Zahid Ali.

Mid-East Metals

Awais Noor, Basit Ali, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Mannal Siddiqui, Adnan Maqsood, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja (c), Muhammad Asif, Tehran Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman (Wk), Farzam Alam (Wk), Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Nauman, Muhammad Qaiser.

Pacific Group

Zeeshan Abid, Tanvir Javed, Ansh Tandon, Sapandeep Singh, Jiju Janardhanan, Umer Farooq-I, Wasim Akram, Saqib Manshad, Mohammad Waseem, Niaz Khan-I, Moosa Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Laxman Manjrekar, Abdul Khaliq, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Rao, Rizwan KS.

Rajkot Thunders

Ameya Soman, Ayesh Shaikh, Banty Nandy, Kiran Pethani, Mitesh Thanki, Pritesh Anadkat (c), Saad Maqsood, Advay Shidhaye, Bhera Ram, Dipesh Rajor, Karim Kotadia, Muhammad Nasir, Nirbhay Rajesh, Rohit Karanjkar, Hamza Sheraz, Waqas Ilyas (Wk), Hardik Patel, Milesh Pravin, Sumit Raychura.

Seven Districts

Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Sagheer, Naveed Haider, Muhammad Uzair, Muhammad Zameer, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Farman Ali (Wk), Muhammad Kashif (Wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Ajmal Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Shahid Nawaz.

The Vision Shipping

Aditya Shanware, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamsudheen, Mohammad Nadeem, Waheed Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Imran Javed, Jawad Ghani, Sajad Malook, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Umar Arshad (Wk), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (Wk), Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Sadaf Hussain.

